Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

14 November 2019, 17:43

The deadline for candidate nominations has now closed and LBC's Theo Usherwood explains the general election latest.

Brexit Party candidate Rupert Lowe has decided not to contest Dudley North as "it is highly conceivable my candidacy could allow Corbyn’s Momentum candidate to win."

Theo also talks about Nigel Farage's most recent statement about the Conservative party where he calls the system "corrupt and broken."

