Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party
14 November 2019, 17:43
The deadline for candidate nominations has now closed and LBC's Theo Usherwood explains the general election latest.
Brexit Party candidate Rupert Lowe has decided not to contest Dudley North as "it is highly conceivable my candidacy could allow Corbyn’s Momentum candidate to win."
It is with a heavy heart I have decided not to contest Dudley North as a Brexit Party candidate.— Rupert Lowe (@RupertLowe10) November 14, 2019
I am putting country before party as it is highly conceivable my candidacy could allow Corbyn’s Momentum candidate to win.
They are simply not fit to govern. pic.twitter.com/kfYIMV3CHJ
Theo also talks about Nigel Farage's most recent statement about the Conservative party where he calls the system "corrupt and broken."
Even Boris Johnson’s Chief Strategic Adviser Sir Edward Lister is calling our candidates and offering them jobs if they withdraw. The system is corrupt and broken. #ChangePoliticsForGood— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 14, 2019