Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

28 October 2020, 12:48

Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained. Picture: PA

Can grandparents look after grandchildren? And what are the rules with childminders and nursery? Here’s a look at childcare rules in tiers 1, 2 and 3.

The coronavirus pandemic has led Boris Johnson and the Government to divide England up into three tiers with different rules and restrictions in each - so what does this mean for childcare and bubbles?

With many struggling to adjust to a new set of guidelines to follow, one of the biggest questions is what does this mean for childcare, especially for parents who rely on friends and family for help.

So can grandparents look after their grandchildren in tiers 1, 2 and 3? What’s a childcare bubble? And can you still use nannies and childminders?

Local lockdown postcode checker: How to check your area's Covid-19 alert level and restrictions

Here’s what the childcare rules and restrictions are in the coronavirus tier system:

Grandparents looking after grandchildren is one of the biggest childcare confusions
Grandparents looking after grandchildren is one of the biggest childcare confusions. Picture: Getty

What is a childcare bubble?

As stated on gov.uk - a childcare bubble is 'where someone in one household provides informal (unpaid and unregistered) childcare to a child aged 13 or under in another household'.

This means a friend or family member, often grandparent, can still look after your child as part of one childcare bubble and they must be used for childcare only.

Can grandparents look after their grandchildren?

Yes, as long as they complete a childcare bubble as the rules state above. They must always be between the same two households.

Childcare restrictions are not affected by the Covid tier alert system
Childcare restrictions are not affected by the Covid tier alert system. Picture: PA

What are the rules for nurseries and childminders?

The government guidance states that youth groups, childminders, playgroups and many other childcare settings are currently exempt from the rule of six.

Are the childcare rules the same in tiers 1, 2 and 3?

The tiers of restrictions for education and childcare are different from the Covid alert level tiers.

All decisions on childcare restrictions are made separately and each area will be told of any changes to the local circumstances.

