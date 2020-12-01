New Tiered Covid lockdown system starts on Wednesday - here's what you need to know

People wearing face masks walk past a sign on Market Street, Manchester. Picture: PA

By Megan White

England is set to head into a new Tiered coronavirus lockdown system on Wednesday, with different rules applying to different parts of the country.

MPs voted in favour of the measures on Tuesday night by 291 votes to 78 - a Government majority of 213.

99 per cent of the country will be placed into Tiers 2 and 3 when the second nationwide lockdown ends, with just Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly entering Tier 1.

But which part of the country is in which tier, and which rules apply?

Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Tier 1

What are the rules in tier 1?

In tier 1, you can meet family and friends both indoors and outdoors, as long as you obey the 'rule of six.'

In pubs, last orders will be called at 10pm, with people allowed to finish their food and drinks by 11pm.

Spectator sports will be allowed to resume indoors and outdoors and spectators will be allowed to attend events.

Other hospitality venues can also open.

Which areas are in tier 1?

Only three areas are in tier 1 - Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly.

Tier 2

What are the tier 2, ‘high level’ rules and restrictions?

If your area falls under this Covid alert level you will be faced with a number of rules and restrictions.

These include no mixing between households or support bubbles, continuing to follow the rule of six when socialising outside and those that can work from home, should continue to do so.

Travel is permitted to tier 1 and other tier 2 areas, overnight hotel stays are allowed and weddings and funerals can go ahead as long as the Covid regulations are followed.

What is happening with pubs, shops and gyms in tier 2?

Pubs and bars can open as long as a main meal is being purchased, not just drinking. You will also need to remain in your support bubble or household. All shops and indoor entertain can also reopen as well as gyms.

Which areas are in tier 2?

Most of England is in tier 2, including London, Liverpool, and most of the south west.

North West

- Cumbria

- Liverpool City Region

- Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

- York

- North Yorkshire

West Midlands

- Worcestershire

- Herefordshire

- Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

- Rutland

- Northamptonshire

East of England

- Suffolk

- Hertfordshire

- Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

- Norfolk

- Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

- Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes



London

- all 32 boroughs plus the City of London

South East

- East Sussex

- West Sussex

- Brighton and Hove

- Surrey

- Reading

- Wokingham

- Bracknell Forest

- Windsor and Maidenhead

- West Berkshire

- Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight)

- Portsmouth and Southampton

- Buckinghamshire

- Oxfordshire

South West

- South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

- Bath and North East Somerset

- Dorset

- Bournemouth

- Christchurch

- Poole

- Gloucestershire

- Wiltshire and Swindon

- Devon

You can also check your postcode in the lockdown postcode checker or check your local council’s website.

Tier 3

What are the coronavirus rules for tier 3?

The highest of the coronavirus alert level system, those in tier 3 areas will not be allowed to see anyone outside their household or support bubble both in and outdoors. However, the rule of 6 will apply in open, public spaces.

Wedding ceremonies are cancelled and people are advised against travelling outside their tier unless absolutely necessary. This also means overnight stays should be avoided.

What are the rules for pubs, shops and gyms in tier 3?

Under new lockdown tier 3 rules, pubs will only be able to operate on a takeaway basis, the same as restaurants.

Cinemas, and all indoor entertainment, will be closed. Indoor attractions at mostly outdoor entertainment venues must also close.

This includes indoor attractions within:

- zoos, safari parks, and wildlife reserves

- aquariums, visitor attractions at farms, and other animal attractions

- model villages, museums, galleries and sculpture parks

- botanical gardens, biomes or greenhouses

- theme parks, circuses, fairgrounds and funfairs

- visitor attractions at film studios, heritage sites such as castles and stately homes

Which areas are in tier 3 coronavirus lockdown?

North East

- Tees Valley Combined Authority:

- Hartlepool

- Middlesbrough

- Stockton-on-Tees

- Redcar and Cleveland

- Darlington

North East Combined Authority:

- Sunderland

- South Tyneside

- Gateshead

- Newcastle upon Tyne

- North Tyneside

- County Durham

- Northumberland

North West

- Greater Manchester

- Lancashire

- Blackpool

- Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

- The Humber

- West Yorkshire

- South Yorkshire

West Midlands

- Birmingham and Black Country

- Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

- Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands

- Derby and Derbyshire

- Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

- Leicester and Leicestershire

- Lincolnshire

South East

- Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

- Kent and Medway

South West

- Bristol

- South Gloucestershire

- North Somerset