Is The Tory Election Campaign Off To A Bad Start? Theo Usherwood Explains

6 November 2019, 18:17

The election campaign officially started today but Theo Usherwood explains that it might not have got off to the best start.

Theo said: "Today, Boris Johnson officially kicked off the election campaign. He was driven to Buckingham Palace to inform the Queen that he had dissolved parliament and then he returned to Downing Street."

Boris Johnson's message was simple, he said.

He explained: "Parliament has stood in the way of Brexit, he needed an overall Commons majority to deliver Brexit and an election would give him that majority and then we could all move on to talk about other things."

Is The Tory Election Campaign Off To A Bad Start? Theo Usherwood Explains
Is The Tory Election Campaign Off To A Bad Start? Theo Usherwood Explains. Picture: LBC

The campaign hasn't started that well, however,

Theo referred to Jacob Rees-Mogg's Grenfell comments, which led to an intervention from Stormzy.

Alun Cairns has also resigned after it emerged that a former aide had sabotaged a rape trial - and an email emerged proving that he had been informed.

Today, there were a "series of car crash interviews" from James Cleverly.

