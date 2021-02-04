What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

4 February 2021, 13:54

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A state of delirium, or heightened confusion, has been found to be common in elderly or frail people who are severely ill with Covid-19.

Although delirium is not uncommon in critically ill patients with similar respiratory illnesses, its prevalence among Covid-19 patients appears to be markedly higher.

Delirium has been linked to the development of dementia later in life, leading to concerns over its link to coronavirus.

Here we explore what Covid delirium is, what the implications of it are and what can be done about it.

What is delirium?

Delirium is a sudden change in a person’s mental state which leads to them getting confused and being unable to think and speak clearly.

They may also hallucinate, become agitated or have mood swings.

What do we know about its prevalence in Covid patients

A new study by an international research team, published last month in The Lancet, looked at 2,088 patients in 69 intensive care units across 14 countries.

Brenda Pun, lead author of the study, said over a two week period 80% of patients were in a coma for seven days, while 55% had delirium for three days on top of that.

This is much higher proportion than doctors working on critically ill patients are used to.

Studies have shown about a third of people who are critically ill usually develop delirium.

'Key symptom' in older patients

Last year, experts from King’s College London who run the Covid Symptom Study, found that coronavirus patients who were considered “frail” were three times as likely to become delirious.

Researchers looked at two groups aged 65 or over, publishing their results in the journal Age and Ageing.

The first was 322 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 and been admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London

The second was made up of 535 users of the Covid Symptom Study app who reported testing positive.

Of those who ended up in hospital, they found on in five (18.9%) said delirium was their sole symptom.

Meanwhile many patients experiencing delirium did not report suffering the typical symptoms of cough and fever.

Dr Rose Penfold, an epidemiologist at King's, said “our results show that delirium is a key symptom" in older, frailer people.

What can be done?

Long-term studies over the last decade show that just one episode of delirium can increase the risk of developing dementia later in life.

The study published in The Lancet showed benzodiazepine use increased the risk of delirium by 60%, so using alternative drugs could reduce the risk.

Meanwhile having family visit a patient, even virtually, was found to reduce the risk by 30%.

The paper concluded that the findings “presented an opportunity to reduce acute brain dysfunction in patients with Covid-19.”

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains

3 hours ago

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

1 day ago

UK News

See more UK News

British banks have been told they will get six months to prepare for negative rates

Bank of England tells banks to start preparing for negative interest rates

29 mins ago

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles speaks to LBC

Harry Dunn's mother 'in shock' after court hears suspect 'worked for US intelligence'

40 mins ago

The vaccines minister said the UK is 'getting safer every day'

UK is 'getting safer every day,' vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tells MPs

56 mins ago

Anti-lockdown campaigner Piers Corbyn has been arrested over leaflets which were distributed comparing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the Auschwitz death camp

Piers Corbyn arrested over 'leaflets comparing vaccine programme to Auschwitz'

1 hour ago

Details of the plans for all UK arrivals to go into quarantine hotels have not yet been announced

Best Western Hotels boss says he's still 'in the dark' on quarantine hotel plans

1 hour ago

Dubai has strict laws about what language people can use

British woman facing jail in Dubai for swearing at flatmate over text

4 hours ago