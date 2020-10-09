What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

9 October 2020, 10:00

The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon
The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon. Picture: PA

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce further support for jobs and businesses that are affected by coronavirus shutdowns amid calls to help the hardest hit industries and regions.

Mr Sunak will detail "the next stage" of the Jobs Support Scheme on Friday, ahead of new restrictions expected for the hospitality sector.

What is he expected to announce?

Regional leaders and unions have been calling for fresh financial support to prevent further layoffs when new restrictions are imposed.

The chancellor is expected to announce a series of measures as part of what has been labelled a "local furlough scheme" that applies to areas in lockdown.

It is reported the new measures will include a new furlough scheme which will pay two thirds of the wages of people who cannot work because of local lockdown restrictions.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce tougher restrictions for locked down areas next week, affecting swathes of northern England.

The new measures are set to include a new 'three-tier' system aimed at simplifying local lockdown rules.

What time is the Chancellor's statement?

The Treasury has not yet confirmed an exact time for Rishi Sunak's statement but it is understood to be delivered this afternoon.

A Treasury spokeswoman said this morning: "The Chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the Job Support Scheme later today that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months."

The statement effectively confirms that the government is likely to announce hospitality closures.

