When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Tougher London Covid restrictions are coming into place to help curb the spread of coronavirus. But what does a tier two lockdown mean for London? And when is it starting?

London will be moving from Covid alert level ‘medium’ to ‘high' from midnight on Friday going into Saturday morning, as MPs have confirmed the imposition of tougher tier 2 restrictions.

Ministers are currently being briefed over the new measures which will impact million of Londoners.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said these new coronavirus rules and restrictions are “necessary to protect Londoners” and that there is “simply no other option”.

So when will London go into Covid tier 2 lockdown? And what will the new London restrictions look like? Here’s all the details:

When will London go into tier 2 lockdown?

London will officially be following the tier 2, ‘high’ level rules and restrictions from Saturday, October 17.

The new tier regulations will begin at midnight on Friday.

London will be put under 'high' covid restrictions. Picture: Government

What are the tier 2 London restrictions?

Moving from tier 1 to tier 2 as part of the new Covid alert system means different households will be banned from mixing indoors and the rule of six will now apply to meeting outdoors and in private gardens.

Londoners will see be banned from mixing indoors with other households. Picture: PA

Pubs and restaurants can remain open but must follow the 10pm curfew and people are now only allowed to dine with people from within their household or support bubble.

Schools, universities and places of worship will remain open and weddings and funerals can still go ahead with the current restrictions.

MPs and the Government can also add rules and restrictions to different areas in the same tier.