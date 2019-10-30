Who Is The Workington Man? Author Of The Tory Think-Tank Report Explains

30 October 2019, 16:05

Who is the Workington man and why is he important? The author of a Conservative think-tank report explains why the party needs to win their votes.

Lord O'Shaughnessy, also former Director of Policy for David Cameron, clarified that swing-seats are populated by older white male voters in the North and the Midlands and will be crucial for the Prime Minister if he wants to gain a majority.

"They're not traditional Conservative seats so what would it take, as it were, for people there to switch from Labour to Conservatives."

Shelagh said "they're dyed in the wool Labour seats."

Lord O'Shaugnessy agreed and said some seats had never even been Conservative.

He said the way to attract voters wouldn't be just through an appealing Brexit result but policies on NHS, crime and a whole host of other everyday aspects of life.

