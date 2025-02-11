Eleven Labour councillors suspended for being part of offensive WhatsApp group after two MPs also punished

11 February 2025, 18:26 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 18:48

Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynne have been suspended
Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynne have been suspended. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Eleven Labour councillors have been suspended for being members of an offensive WhatsApp group that had already led to the suspension of two MPs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The councillors, who were from the Stockport and Tameside local authorities in the Greater Manchester area, were part of the Trigger Me Timbers group chat.

It comes after then-health minister Andrew Gwynne was fired and suspended from the party, and Burnley MP OIiver Ryan was also suspended.

“As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour party,” a spokesperson for the party said.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour party’s rules and procedures and this process is ongoing.

"Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour party members," the spokesperson added.

Read more: Minister sacked after posting he hoped 'pensioner who didn’t vote Labour would die' in WhatsApp group

Read more: Second Labour MP ‘deeply regrets’ involvement in vile WhatsApp group - after minister sacked for remarks

Vanessa Feltz discusses Labour MP Andrew Gwynne's 'bigoted' leaked texts

Mr Gwynne, the MP for Gorton and Denton, sent a post saying he hoped a pensioner who did not vote Labour would die before the next election.

Mr Gwynne and Mr Ryan were previously Labour councillors in Tameside.

Mr Ryan, who is gay, appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the WhatsApp group.

File photo dated 09/06/22 of Labour MP Andrew Gwynne
File photo dated 09/06/22 of Labour MP Andrew Gwynne. Picture: Alamy
Oliver Ryan with Keir Starmer
Oliver Ryan with Keir Starmer. Picture: Social media

He is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.

Mr Ryan, apologising for his membership of the group, said: "Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

"I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong."

US Election 2024

President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs
Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

Latest Politics News

James Cleverly

James Cleverly slams 'Orwellian' assisted dying bill as High Court judge sign-off to be scrapped
Home Office private jet costing £1m deported fewer than 50 migrants to Albania - despite seating more than 200

Home Office private jet costing £1m deported fewer than 50 migrants to Albania - despite seating more than 200
Downing Street has said it's "ready to work" with Donald trump as the President imposes steel tariffs

UK 'ready to work with Trump' on steel tariffs government pledges as ministers pledge 'cool and clearheaded' response
Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation

MPs bar to reopen with extra security after spiking claims

New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to identify as a llama

New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to self-identify as a llama

See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas.

Where does Britain send foreign aid? See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas
Bridget Phillipson has called for more British apprenticeships

UK must become 'less dependent' on foreign workers by training more British apprentices, minister warns LBC
Labour has deported nearly 19,000 people since coming to power

Inside Labour's deportation flights, as 19,000 illegal migrants removed from UK since July election
Kim Leadbeater after the bill passed its first reading in November

Assisted dying cases could go ahead without judge's approval

London, UK. 28th January, 2025. Attorney General Richard Hermer arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News

Labour spat as peer brands attorney general Lord Hermer 'arrogant, progressive fool' and calls for him to quit