Eleven Labour councillors suspended for being part of offensive WhatsApp group after two MPs also punished

Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynne have been suspended. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Eleven Labour councillors have been suspended for being members of an offensive WhatsApp group that had already led to the suspension of two MPs.

The councillors, who were from the Stockport and Tameside local authorities in the Greater Manchester area, were part of the Trigger Me Timbers group chat.

It comes after then-health minister Andrew Gwynne was fired and suspended from the party, and Burnley MP OIiver Ryan was also suspended.

“As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour party,” a spokesperson for the party said.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour party’s rules and procedures and this process is ongoing.

"Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour party members," the spokesperson added.

Mr Gwynne, the MP for Gorton and Denton, sent a post saying he hoped a pensioner who did not vote Labour would die before the next election.

Mr Gwynne and Mr Ryan were previously Labour councillors in Tameside.

Mr Ryan, who is gay, appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the WhatsApp group.

File photo dated 09/06/22 of Labour MP Andrew Gwynne. Picture: Alamy

Oliver Ryan with Keir Starmer. Picture: Social media

He is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.

Mr Ryan, apologising for his membership of the group, said: "Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

"I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong."