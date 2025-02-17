UK is the frontline of Britain', Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

17 February 2025, 12:18 | Updated: 17 February 2025, 14:00

Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegest, US defence secretary, and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defence of Poland, during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on February 14, 2025.
Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegest, US defence secretary, and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defence of Poland, during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on February 14, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Ukraine war is the "frontline" for UK Security, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said, as US and Russian officials meet today in Saudi Arabia for peace talks.

Starmer's comments come ahead of an emergency meeting in Paris after Europe was blocked out of the Saudi Arabia talks.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Starmer said countries across continent need to "step up" their defence capabilities and funding to help Kyiv with its long-term protection, which he said is of vital importance to peace in Britain.

He told reporters at a press conference: “We’re facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security."

"Obviously, the immediate question is the future of Ukraine, and we must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position whatever happens next, and to make sure that if there is peace, and we all want peace, that it is lasting,” Starmer added.

He called on European leaders to "step up", adding that it is vital to have “realistic and credible answers” for a lasting peace agreement.

It comes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed today that “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian troops were missing in action or being held in Russian captivity as Vladimir Putin's war approaches its three-year anniversary.

Morre then 46,000 soldiers have been killed so far, Zelensky said, although his figures differ from some estimates by Kyiv's allies.

US Secretary of State Marco arrived in Saudi Arabia today, with peace talks expected to commence tomorrow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the conflict so far.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the conflict so far. Picture: Getty
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Saudia Arabia for peace talks with Russia today.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Saudia Arabia for peace talks with Russia today. Picture: Getty

Starmer has appeared to express discontent at Europe's exclusion from the peace process

Writing in The Telegraph, Starmer stressed that "any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country."

He wrote: "We have got to show we are truly serious about our own defence and bearing our own burden. We have talked about it for too long – and President Trump is right to demand that we get on with it.

"As European nations, we must increase our defence spending and take on a greater role in NATO. Non-US NATO nations have already increased defence spending by 20 per cent in the past year, but we must go further."

He has all said he is ready to deploy British troops to Ukraine as part of a security agreement. Starmer confirmed that the UK is "ready and willing" to support Ukraine’s security and pledged £3bn annually in military aid until 2030.

Keir Starmer is in Paris for an emergency summit as US-Russia meet in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks.
Keir Starmer is in Paris for an emergency summit as US-Russia meet in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also not take part in peace talks this week, despite also travelling to Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Ukrainian leader's spokesman told AFP he will arrive one day after Russian and US officials meet.

Sergiy Nykyforov said Zelensky is visiting the country as part of a "long-planned" official visit.

Zelensky was in the United Arab Emirates arrived in the United Arab Emirates late on Sunday ahead of the US-Russia negotiations.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelensky, has publicly dismissed the idea of Ukraine engaging in the Saudi Arabia negotiations, saying, "There is nothing on the negotiating table that would be worth discussing."

