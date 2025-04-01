Kemi Badenoch reveals she’s not seen Adolescence and policy shouldn’t be 'created off the back of fiction'

Kemi Badenoch said she hasn't yet watched Adolescence. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch told LBC that she hasn’t watched the powerful Netflix show Adolescence which has been watched by millions and sparked a national debate around online safety.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning, she said: “I’ve not watched it. I don’t have time to watch anything these days to be honest, but I have read about it.”

Asked by Nick why she wasn’t ‘in tune’ with what the nation is talking about, she said: “I pay attention but I’m not going to watch every single thing people are watching on Netflix.

“It touches on a problem in society but there are bigger problems.”

She said she thought that Islamic terrorism was a bigger problem than that of the rise of violent ‘incel’ men.

“Creating policy on a work of fiction, rather than on reality, is the real issue.”

Kemi on Adolescence

She said she wanted to see mobile phones banned from schools from under-16s.

She said schools do not have an effective ban on phone use for children. “They don’t take the phones off children, they don’t lock them away,” she said.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer met with the creators of Adolescence for talks on how to prevent young boys being dragged into a "whirlpool of hatred and misogyny".

He hosted a roundtable in Downing Street with co-writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson to discuss issues raised in the series.

The PM said "as a dad, I have not found it easy viewing" and that the series raises questions about how to keep young people safe from technology.

He said he wants to create an online “environment which is safer for our young people."

The hit show Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools, the government confirmed yesterday.

The gripping four-part series has been praised for its gritty portrayal of the impact of controversial male influencers such as Andrew Tate on the behaviour of boys and young men.

The PM confirmed it will be made available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+, with the healthy relationships charity Tender providing guidance and resources for teachers, parents and carers.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard.

“It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show.

Starmer held a roundtable meeting with writers and producers of "Adolescence". Picture: Getty

"As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.

“This isn’t a challenge politicians can simply legislate for. Believe me, if I could pull a lever to solve it, I would.

"Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises.”

'Growing crisis'

Jack Thorne, Adolescence Co-Writer, said: “We made this show to provoke a conversation.

"We wanted to pose the question - how do we help stop this growing crisis. So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations.

"We hope it'll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it'll lead to students talking amongst themselves.”

The series explores issues such as misogyny, online radicalisation, and the influence of hate figures like Andrew Tate. Picture: Netflix

'Vital conversation'

Susie McDonald MBE, CEO of Tender, said: “Adolescence might be fiction, but it tells a very real story.

"As specialists in relationships education, Tender is committed to supporting schools, young people and parents/carers with the resources to continue this vital conversation.

"Together, we can help build a more positive, safe future for the next generation.”

Last week the head of the schools watchdog Ofsted said smartphones should be banned in schools in England.

Last year, under the former Conservative government, schools in England were given non-statutory guidance intended to stop the use of mobile phones during the school day.