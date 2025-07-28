Advert for Sharia Law court job posted on government site sparks outrage as MPs warn of 'parallel legal system'

28 July 2025, 09:15

An anti-Sharia law protest in 2018.
An anti-Sharia law protest in 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An advert on a government jobs site for a position working in a sharia court has sparked a huge backlash, with critics warning against the British state promoting a separate justice system based on Islamic law.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Outraged politicians have called on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to take down the online posting for the £23,500-a-year administrative role.

The job was posted on July 24 and the role appears to be based in Didsbury, Manchester. The company listed on the ad posting is named as Manchester Community Centre.

The requirements reportedly include a degree in sharia law and experience in sharia courts in Muslim countries. 

Independent MP Rupert Lowe expressed 'absolute alarm and disgust' that the DWP's "Find a Job" platform is advertising for a 'Sharia Law Administrator'.

Mr Lowe wrote in a letter to Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall: "The DWP is promoting and facilitating the embedding of a parallel legal system in the United Kingdom. 

"Sharia law has no place operating as a recognised legal framework within our country. It is fundamentally incompatible with British law, and our very way of life."

He demanded to know who approved the job posting and called on the department to take it down immediately.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said "our country and its values are being destroyed" as he blasted the job posting.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick echoed Mr Lowe's concerns, posting on X: "As I’ve said before, sharia courts should be banned. The only laws are the laws of England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"It’s as simple as that."

Nigel Farage reacted to the job posting.
Nigel Farage reacted to the job posting. Picture: Alamy

Greater Lincolnshire Mayor and former Tory MP Dame Andrea Marie Jenkyns posted: "The DWP are advertising for a Sharia Law Administrator.

"This along with Britain becoming the Sharia Law Court capital of the Western World has to stop.

"There are over 85 Sharia Courts in Britain. We need to make them obsolete and demand that all who live in this country are only government by the legal system of Britain."

The job posting's description of the role states that it is to "provide all admin and secretarial work for Manchester Sharia Council' including to 'plan, manage, organise and oversee all MSC social and sharia services and activities on a day to day basis".

Sharia law is an Islamic legal system that derives from the Quran, the Sunnah and Hadith - holy books in Islam.

It acts as a code for living that all Muslims follow, aiming to help them understand how they should lead theirlives according to how God wants.

A DWP spokesman said: "This is a position being advertised on the Find A Job portal by an independent registered charity and is not within DWP. 

"Find A Job is a free platform to help jobseekers find vacancies with employers from various sectors."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr