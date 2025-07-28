Advert for Sharia Law court job posted on government site sparks outrage as MPs warn of 'parallel legal system'

An anti-Sharia law protest in 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An advert on a government jobs site for a position working in a sharia court has sparked a huge backlash, with critics warning against the British state promoting a separate justice system based on Islamic law.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Outraged politicians have called on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to take down the online posting for the £23,500-a-year administrative role.

The job was posted on July 24 and the role appears to be based in Didsbury, Manchester. The company listed on the ad posting is named as Manchester Community Centre.

The requirements reportedly include a degree in sharia law and experience in sharia courts in Muslim countries.

Independent MP Rupert Lowe expressed 'absolute alarm and disgust' that the DWP's "Find a Job" platform is advertising for a 'Sharia Law Administrator'.

Mr Lowe wrote in a letter to Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall: "The DWP is promoting and facilitating the embedding of a parallel legal system in the United Kingdom.

As I’ve said before, sharia courts should be banned.



The only laws are the laws of England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.



It’s as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/m8rLaKumpU — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) July 27, 2025

"Sharia law has no place operating as a recognised legal framework within our country. It is fundamentally incompatible with British law, and our very way of life."

He demanded to know who approved the job posting and called on the department to take it down immediately.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said "our country and its values are being destroyed" as he blasted the job posting.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick echoed Mr Lowe's concerns, posting on X: "As I’ve said before, sharia courts should be banned. The only laws are the laws of England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"It’s as simple as that."

Nigel Farage reacted to the job posting. Picture: Alamy

Greater Lincolnshire Mayor and former Tory MP Dame Andrea Marie Jenkyns posted: "The DWP are advertising for a Sharia Law Administrator.

"This along with Britain becoming the Sharia Law Court capital of the Western World has to stop.

"There are over 85 Sharia Courts in Britain. We need to make them obsolete and demand that all who live in this country are only government by the legal system of Britain."

The job posting's description of the role states that it is to "provide all admin and secretarial work for Manchester Sharia Council' including to 'plan, manage, organise and oversee all MSC social and sharia services and activities on a day to day basis".

Sharia law is an Islamic legal system that derives from the Quran, the Sunnah and Hadith - holy books in Islam.

It acts as a code for living that all Muslims follow, aiming to help them understand how they should lead theirlives according to how God wants.

A DWP spokesman said: "This is a position being advertised on the Find A Job portal by an independent registered charity and is not within DWP.

"Find A Job is a free platform to help jobseekers find vacancies with employers from various sectors."