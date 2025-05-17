Albania greets Sir Keir Starmer with AI video of himself as a baby, after rejecting plans for asylum ‘return hubs’

Baby Starmer was among 40 other European leaders depicted as infants. Picture: Social media

By Rose Morelli

European leaders burst into laughter at a summit in Albania when AI-generated footage depicting them as infants was played on a big screen.

The summit in Tirana opened with a video of each leader as an AI-generated baby, each saying “welcome to Albania” in their own respective languages.

Videos of the audience show some European leaders laughing at their own images.

Italy’s Georgia Meloni and France’s Emmanuel Macron both cracked smiles seeing themselves on the screen, though Turkey’s Tayyip Erdoğan seemed less amused.

Starmer’s reaction was not clearly shown - but after an embarrassing press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama the day before, it likely didn't go down too well.

Heads of state turned into baby leaders in Tirana welcome | REUTERS

Mr Starmer suffered a blow from Mr Rama on his proposed asylum “return hubs” plan, with Albania categorically ruling itself out of any involvement.

Mr Starmer had flown out to Tirana a day before the conference to confirm his plans for asylum “return hubs”. The pair held a joint press conference together the day before the summit opened.

While Albania is brokering a similar deal with Italy, Mr Rama stressed this was a one-off.

Albanian and British Prime Ministers hold joint press conference in Tirana. Picture: Getty

“I have been very clear since day one when we started this process with Italy that this was a one-off,” he said.

“Because of our very close relation, but also because of the geographical situation - which makes a lot of sense.”

While The Times had reported Albania was a preferred potential site for the hubs, Sir Keir had not confirmed this.

Earlier, Mr Rama had also hit out at the “stigmatised” Albanians living in the UK.

Speaking via a translator, he said the Albanians who had moved to the UK had contributed to Britain in a “dignified” way, but had been negatively represented “as if they were the problem of the UK”.