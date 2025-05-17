Albania greets Sir Keir Starmer with AI video of himself as a baby, after rejecting plans for asylum ‘return hubs’

17 May 2025, 14:46 | Updated: 17 May 2025, 14:54

Baby Starmer was among 40 other European leaders depicted as infants
Baby Starmer was among 40 other European leaders depicted as infants. Picture: Social media
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

European leaders burst into laughter at a summit in Albania when AI-generated footage depicting them as infants was played on a big screen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The summit in Tirana opened with a video of each leader as an AI-generated baby, each saying “welcome to Albania” in their own respective languages.

Videos of the audience show some European leaders laughing at their own images.

Read More: Albania says no! Ally rules itself out of Starmer's plan for overseas 'return hubs' for failed migrants

Read More: Keir Starmer steps up migrant crackdown as he announces 'return hubs' for failed asylum seekers

Italy’s Georgia Meloni and France’s Emmanuel Macron both cracked smiles seeing themselves on the screen, though Turkey’s Tayyip Erdoğan seemed less amused.

Starmer’s reaction was not clearly shown - but after an embarrassing press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama the day before, it likely didn't go down too well.

Heads of state turned into baby leaders in Tirana welcome | REUTERS

Mr Starmer suffered a blow from Mr Rama on his proposed asylum “return hubs” plan, with Albania categorically ruling itself out of any involvement.

Mr Starmer had flown out to Tirana a day before the conference to confirm his plans for asylum “return hubs”. The pair held a joint press conference together the day before the summit opened.

While Albania is brokering a similar deal with Italy, Mr Rama stressed this was a one-off.

Albanian and British Prime Ministers hold joint press conference in Tirana
Albanian and British Prime Ministers hold joint press conference in Tirana. Picture: Getty

“I have been very clear since day one when we started this process with Italy that this was a one-off,” he said.

“Because of our very close relation, but also because of the geographical situation - which makes a lot of sense.”

While The Times had reported Albania was a preferred potential site for the hubs, Sir Keir had not confirmed this.

Earlier, Mr Rama had also hit out at the “stigmatised” Albanians living in the UK.

Speaking via a translator, he said the Albanians who had moved to the UK had contributed to Britain in a “dignified” way, but had been negatively represented “as if they were the problem of the UK”.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest