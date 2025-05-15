Albania says no! Ally rules itself out of Starmer's plan for overseas 'return hubs' for failed migrants

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama attend a press conference at the Kryeministria in Tirana, Albania. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Sir Keir Starmer's plan to deport failed asylum seekers to third countries suffered an early setback after Albania ruled itself out as a host.

The PM revealed this morning that he has authorised discussions with a string of Balkan states that would see the UK pay to send failed asylum seekers overseas.

He suggested he would be speaking about the idea with Edi Rama on a visit to Tirana today.

However, at a joint press conference, Mr Rama said: "I have been very clear since day one when we started this process with Italy that this was a one off with Italy because of our very close relation but also because of the geographical situation which makes a lot of sense."

Sir Keir declined to name the countries involved - thought to include Serbia, Bosnia and North Macedonia - but added: "At the appropriate time, I'll be able to give you further details in relation to it."

Outlining his fresh migrant crackdown plan earlier, Sir Keir said: “What now we want to do and are having discussions of, talks of, is return hubs, which is where someone has been through the system in the UK, they need to be returned and we have to make sure they’re returned effectively and we’ll do that, if we can, through return hubs.”

The announcement comes in the same week that the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats passed 12,000 for the year, putting 2025 on course to be a record year for crossings.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is welcomed prior to being shown the procedures carried out by search teams as they check vehicles arriving in the ferry port from Italy, in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said establishing return hubs would not be a “silver bullet” for halting the crossings.

But combined with other measures to tackle smuggling gangs and return those with no right to be in the UK, it would “allow us to bear down on this vile trade and make sure that we stop those people crossing the Channel”.

If established, the return hubs will target failed asylum seekers who are seeking to frustrate their deportation or have lost their paperwork.

By removing them to another country, the Government hopes to reduce their ability to find other reasons to prevent deportation, such as starting a family.

It is also expected to act as a deterrent to further crossings, but differs from the previous government’s Rwanda scheme as it would only apply to failed asylum seekers who have exhausted their avenues for appeal.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) speaks with Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama at the Kryeministria on May 15, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. Picture: Getty

Officials will conduct negotiations with potential host countries over the coming months.

Italy currently operates a similar programme with Albania, sending failed asylum seekers to the country while they await deportation.

The Italian scheme was intended to provide offshore processing for migrants, but that plan has been held up by legal action.

While in Tirana, the Prime Minister also announced that the UK agreed a "joint statement of intent" on defence industry co-operation with Albania.

Starmer said the countries would "work together on the manufacture and sale of military vehicles, so another important step forward for our two countries".

He added: "this is a moment for European countries to step up and stand firm against Russian aggression on the continent, and later today I will be visiting Albanian and UK troops who are working together to defend our freedoms and citizens, because the battle lines of Ukraine are the front lines of western values."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting with President Bajram Begaj ahead of attending the European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Albania. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Migration is also likely to feature during talks at the European Political Community summit in Tirana on Friday, along with discussion of defence and Ukraine.

Earlier, Edi Rama hit out at how Albanians had been "stigmatised" in the UK.

Speaking via a translator, the Albanian prime minister claimed citizens of the Balkan nation living in Britain had contributed in a "dignified way" but had been negatively represented "as if they were the problem of the UK" by "several media sources".

But Starmer would not be drawn into apologising on the UK's behalf for the negative depictions of Albanians.

Asked if he would say sorry, the Prime Minister said: "Look, I think the fact that I'm the first British Prime Minister to be here in Albania, having a bilateral meeting, should be seen as a statement of intent as to the regard that I hold Albania and this prime minister (Edi Rama)."

He added: "I won't comment on previous prime ministers in Britain, but my approach is not megaphone diplomacy. It is to do the hard yards of actually dealing with the problems that we have to address."

Mr Rama meanwhile said it was "not any British prime minister that did anything to offend the Albanians and to single out the Albanians".

A few "other individuals" had been responsible for such depictions he said, adding: "Cursing the Albanians was not a good idea, because the curse went back and they are now out of the Parliament. So, it is enough. We don't need more than that."