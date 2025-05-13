Exclusive

'An act of political desperation': Labour MP calls for apology from Keir Starmer after immigration crackdown

It was "an act of political desperation in response to the disastrous election results the other week," Mr Burgon argued. Picture: Getty Images / LBC

By Alice Padgett

Labour MP Richard Burgon has called for Sir Keir Starmer to apologise after the PM warned the UK risks becoming an 'island of strangers'.

Richard Burgon, Labour MP for Leeds East and former Shadow Justice Secretary, told LBC Sir Keir Starmer's new immigration measures are the "wrong approach", demanding an apology from the Prime Minister.

"It creates an impression that isn't the impression we want," Mr Burgon told LBC's Andrew Marr.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer said Britain risks “becoming an island of strangers” if net migration doesn’t fall.

It was "an act of political desperation in response to the disastrous election results the other week," Mr Burgon argued.

Labour lost 180 council seats in local elections on May 1, including the Runcorn and Helsby by-election - one of their safest seats.

Sir Keir's comments have been compared to Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech in 1968, when he warned immigration made the British public feel as if they had “found themselves made strangers in their own country”.

“We completely reject that comparison," the Prime Minister's spokesman told reporters.

Mr Burgon continued: "By and large, most people from different backgrounds rub along next to each other fairly well in our society and get along well with the neighbours."

He argued that the Prime Minister should be focused on issues such as public services, living standards and the NHS.

The MP said: "We need a fair, workable and compassionate migration system.

"The thing that I would say is that I don't think he would have made this speech yesterday if he were miles ahead and if we were miles ahead in the polls."

Speaking from Downing Street on Monday, the PM promised net migration will fall by the end of this parliament as he outlined a slew of immigration changes.

Migrants have been told they need to spend a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased for all routes into the UK, as ministers look to bring down net migration which reached 728,000 last year.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced sweeping immigration changes. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC’s James O'Brien, Sir Sadiq Khan said he “understands” why Labour is seeking to crackdown on immigration but “wouldn’t have used” the same language as the PM.

When pressed on the PM’s comments, including his description of a recent period of high immigration as a “squalid chapter” in Britain's history, Sir Sadiq said: “Those aren’t the words I would use.”

He added: “But, If you listen to the Keir’s speech, he also spoke about the strength of diversity.”

“I think, what he’s referring to is the promise made by brexiteers, I think he’s referring to that (high numbers of immigration).

“What he’s not referring to, is the contribution we make to British society.”

'He's your mate Keir Starmer... and he's talking about you. How does that make you feel?'



Mr Burgon is also Secretary of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs.

He said 'Labour left' MPs have openly opposed the 2 child benefit cap - which he voted against and was suspended for six months as a result.

"I think it'll be the mother of all rebellions if the government doesn't do the right thing and drop this," he said.

"And that's why myself and other MPs, other Labour MPs from the Socialist campaign group have been pushing wealth tax as an alternative to trying to balance the books on the backs of the disabled"