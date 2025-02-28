Angela Rayner to pledge 'power shift to the North' as Deputy PM vows to 'break' system that 'hoards power'

28 February 2025, 01:05

London, UK. 25th Feb, 2025. Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities MP for Ashton-under-Lyne. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, UK Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 25th Feb, 2025. Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities MP for Ashton-under-Lyne. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, UK Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Angela Rayner will tell leaders in the north of England that she will help them "break" the system that "hoards power and investment" away from them in a speech on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Angela Rayner will tell leaders in the north of England that she will help them "break" the system that "hoards power and investment" away from them in a speech on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister will call her English Devolution programme the "biggest power shift in a generation" at the annual Convention of the North event, being held this year in Preston.

The Government is re-organising local authorities and bringing in new mayoral powers under its devolution plans.

Read more: Donald Trump will come to Britain for second state visit as he accepts personal invitation from King Charles

File photo dated 24/10/24 of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner addresses the Local Government Association Annual Conference, at Harrogate Convention Centre, North Yorkshire.
File photo dated 24/10/24 of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner addresses the Local Government Association Annual Conference, at Harrogate Convention Centre, North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rayner, who is also Local Government Secretary, is also expected to outline plans for more building in the North.

It follows proposal tabled in September to build a new 50-mile railway line as a cheaper but slower alternative to the scrapped section of HS2.

Journeys between London and Manchester would only be 15 minutes longer than under the original HS2 plans, a report has found.

The journey time would be 30 minutes quicker than they are today with the consortium behind the new line saying it could deliver "roughly 85% of the benefits of HS2 Phase 2" at 60-75% of the cost.

On Friday, Rayner will say: "I know that the North is impatient as anyone for real change - and I am too.

"The gears of change haven't always been well-oiled and a decade of decline has seen them rusted.

"You're being resisted by a system that hoards power and investment away from where it needs to be.

Slough, Berkshire, UK. 17th February, 2025. Workers at a Bellway Homes building a new development of apartments and 3 bedroom houses on the site of the former Montem Lesiure Centre in Slough, Berkshire.
Slough, Berkshire, UK. 17th February, 2025. Workers at a Bellway Homes building a new development of apartments and 3 bedroom houses on the site of the former Montem Lesiure Centre in Slough, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

"Too many decisions affecting too many people are made by too few. I'm here to help you break that system, and build a fairer one in its place.

"That's what our English Devolution programme is all about. It is the biggest power shift in a generation that will ensure nothing less than a wholesale total rewiring of government power in England."

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

Geraint Davies speaking at a campaign event in Wales.

Former Labour MP facing multiple sexual harassment claims quits party

The Cotton Gardens Estate housing estate in Lambeth.

Labour-run Lambeth asks for £40 million government bailout to fix 'perilous' housing

John Swinney has denounced Nigel Farage as an "accomplice and apologist" for Russia.

'Farage an accomplice to the Russian agenda' claims John Swinney, urges 'mainstream' to fight 'rise of far right'
Judges Patrick Lipton Robinson (L) from Jamaica, ruled that Britain should give up its ownership of the Chagos Islands.

Judge who ruled Britain should give up Chagos Islands says UK 'obliged' to pay £18 trillion in slavery reparations
Simon and Howie Orson. Simon farms 700 acres of arable land in The Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

Farmers refusing to serve as 'fourth emergency service' in rural areas after inheritance tax changes
Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" remains were found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021.

Family of woman whose mummified body wasn’t discovered for four years blast social services for failing to support her
Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader in Wales and MEP for Wales Nathan Gill.

Ex-leader of Reform UK in Wales appears in court accused of taking pro-Russia bribes

c

Former Supreme Court Judge says Baroness Carr's intervention over PMQs immigration case comments was 'mistake'
Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions' amid row over 'activist judges,' Priti Patel tells LBC

Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions,' Priti Patel tells LBC amid row over 'activist judges'