Thousands gather for anti-austerity march in London ahead of Government's landmark spending review

7 June 2025, 15:29

Protesters march through Piccadilly Circus in central London during demonstration against Labour government's spending plans
Protesters march through Piccadilly Circus in central London during demonstration against Labour government's spending plans. Picture: Alamy

By Harry Stedman

Thousands of people have gathered to “send a message” to the Government with a demonstration over spending cuts and welfare reform.

Campaign group The People’s Assembly said it expected trade unionists, campaigners and activists to attend the event in central London on Saturday.

MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott are among those expected to give speeches at a rally in Whitehall.

The organisers accused the Government of making spending cuts that target the poorest in society.

Representatives from the National Education Union, Revolutionary Communist Party, Green Party and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union could all be seen at the march’s start point in Portland Place.

Read more: NHS to get '£30bn boost' in landmark spending review as other departments brace for cuts

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking at the People's Assembly Against Austerity protest in central London.
Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking at the People's Assembly Against Austerity protest in central London. Picture: Alamy

The large crowd then set off towards Whitehall shortly before 1pm.

Many of the protesters were holding placards that read “Tax the rich, stop the cuts – welfare not warfare”.

Other signs being held aloft said “Nurses not nukes” and “Cut war, not welfare”.

A People’s Assembly spokesperson said: “The adherence to ‘fiscal rules’ traps us in a public service funding crisis, increasing poverty, worsening mental health and freezing public sector pay.

“Scrapping winter fuel payments, keeping the Tory two-child benefit cap, abandoning Waspi women, cutting £5 billion of welfare by limiting Pip and universal credit eligibility, and slashing UK foreign aid from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP, while increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, are presented as ‘tough choices’.

Protesters march through Piccadilly Circus
Protesters march through Piccadilly Circus. Picture: Alamy

“Real tough choices would be for a Labour government to tax the rich and their hidden wealth, to fund public services, fair pay, investment in communities and the NHS.”

The People’s Assembly said it is bringing together trade unionists, health, disability, housing, and welfare campaigners with community organisations under the slogan: No to Austerity2.0.

There will be also be speeches from trade union leaders, disability rights activists, anti-poverty campaigners and groups calling for more investment in the NHS and other public services.

The spokesperson added: “We face a growing threat from the far right, fuelled by racism, division and failed politics. We need to see people’s lives improve, we need to see the vulnerable cared for and an end to child poverty.

“On June 7, we march for education, for our NHS, for welfare, for refugees, against hate, and for a society in which our children can flourish.”

