MPs pass landmark assisted dying bill by just 23 votes following emotional debate in historic social change

Dignity in Dying campaigners in support of the assisted dying Bill celebrate in Westminster, central London, after the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was passed in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

MPs have voted to pass Kim Leadbeater's landmark Assisted Dying Bill.

Today marked the first time the Bill was voted on in its entirety since last year's historic yes vote, when MPs supported the principle of assisted dying for England and Wales by a majority of 55.

Since that historic vote, however, a number of MPs changed their mind, citing a "watering down" of the protections the bill provides.

But despite this, MPs voted to pass the bill 314 to 291, giving the yes vote a majority of 23.

Today's vote means the bill will now be considered by the House of Lords.

Dignity in Dying campaigners in support of the assisted dying Bill celebrate in Westminster, central London, after the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was passed in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

Screen grab of Labour MP Kim Leadbeater makes a statement in the House of Commons, London, on the third reading of the assisted dying Bill. Picture: Alamy

Among those to support the bill was the Prime Minister himself, Sir Keir Starmer.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch cast her vote in the “no” lobby, voting against plans to roll out assisted dying in the UK.

As it stands, the proposed legislation would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, with fewer than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.

Ahead of the vote, MPs on both sides of the debate delivered impassioned speeches pleading their cases.

Kim Leadbeater, the MP who brought the bill forward, told the Commons the assisted dying Bill "is not a choice between living and dying - it is a choice for terminally ill people about how they die".

Protesters against a change in the law on assisted dying hold placards during a demonstration outside The Palace of Westminster. Picture: Getty

The Labour MP added: "I fully appreciate that there are some colleagues who would never vote for any version of this Bill due to their own fundamental beliefs - be they religious or otherwise - and I am respectful of their views, despite disagreeing, but to those colleagues who are supportive of a change in the law but are hesitant about if now is the time - if we don't vote to change the law today - what does that mean?

"It means we will have many more years of heartbreaking stories from terminally ill people and their families, of pain and trauma, suicide attempts, PTSD, lonely trips to Switzerland, police investigations and everything else we have all heard over recent months."

Former Conservative minister James Cleverly said the bill is not a "now or never" decision on assisted dying, as he argued there will be "plenty of opportunities" in future.

The Tory MP told the commons: "We have got to recognise that this is an important moment, and whilst I respect (Kim Leadbeater), I disagree with her assessment that it is now or never, and it is this Bill or no Bill, and that to vote against this at third reading is a vote to maintain the status quo.

"None of those things are true. There will be plenty of opportunities. And indeed, we are duty bound and, I think, stimulated by this debate - which is why I don't criticise her for bringing it forward - stimulated by this debate to have a serious conversation about palliative care, a serious conversation about how we get to that."

As the bill passed, many MPs were visibly emotional, with some approaching Ms Leadbeater to shake her hand and thank her.

Supporters of the bill wept outside Parliament as the news broke it had passed.

Jenny Carruthers, 57, from Bath, had retired from the NHS due to ill-health.

She said she felt emotional and relieved.Ms Carruthers wiped tears from her eyes and hugged friends and fellow campaigners.

She said: “This means that I can die holding my children’s hands.”

Pro-change campaigners My Death, My Decision described the result as a “momentous victory for the overwhelming majority who support assisted dying”.

Carmen Sumadiwiria, from the organisation, said: “This is a day for the history books, where facts have prevailed over fear. Today’s vote reflects what the British public has known for years, that everyone deserves the right to choose a compassionate death.

“We are grateful to politicians who listened to evidence, reason, and the lived experience of dying Brits. This is a momentous victory for the overwhelming majority who support assisted dying, and we will keep working to make sure those voices continue to be heard.

“We want to thank every parliamentarian who stood up today for dignity and common sense. Your courage has given hope to terminally ill adults across the country who simply want the choice to die peacefully and on their own terms. We are proud to stand with you and will continue to work for a fairer, kinder law.”

The Bill remains “deeply flawed and dangerous”, opposition campaigners said after the vote.

Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing said: “This is a deeply flawed and dangerous Bill that since November has been made considerably worse with important safeguards watered down or scrapped.”

He added: “The current Bill fails to protect vulnerable and disabled people from coercion.”