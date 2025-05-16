Esther Rantzen pleads with MPs to back assisted dying law change as debate begins

16 May 2025, 11:04 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 11:19

Este
Dame Esther, credited for her efforts in bringing the conversation on assisted dying to the fore in recent years, said the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, written by Kim Leadbeater (right) was “strong, safe, carefully considered”. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Dame Esther Rantzen has pleaded with MPs to support the assisted dying Bill as it returns to the House of Commons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Esther, credited for her efforts in bringing the conversation on assisted dying to the fore in recent years, said the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was “strong, safe, carefully considered”.

The 84-year-old broadcaster, who has stage four cancer, said in a letter to MPs:“We all hope for a good, pain-free death for ourselves and those we love and care for.

Rebecca Wilcox, daughter of Esther Rantzen, joins terminally ill people, affected families and campaigners for a change in the law on assisted dying
Rebecca Wilcox, daughter of Esther Rantzen, joins terminally ill people, affected families and campaigners for a change in the law on assisted dying. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Assisted dying bill ‘stronger’ after MPs scrap High Court judge sign-off, claims Kim Leadbeater

Read More: All you need to know as the assisted dying Bill returns to Parliament

“Please vote for this crucial reform, as so many other countries have, not for me, and for those like me who are running rapidly out of time, but for future generations to have the right, if necessary, not to shorten their lives, but to shorten their deaths.”

Assisted dying must be legalised to avoid terminally ill people acting out of desperation or making "traumatic" trips to Switzerland, the MP behind a Bill to change the law has told Parliament.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is back before the Commons on Friday for the first time since a historic yes vote in November saw a majority of MPs support the principle of assisted dying.

Since then the proposed legislation has undergone significant changes, after a weeks-long committee process which saw a High Court judge safeguard replaced with a three-member expert panel and the timeframe in which an assisted dying service might come into effect doubled to four years from royal assent.

Opponents have argued the Bill does not have enough safeguards and has been rushed through, with two royal medical colleges voicing their doubts on the legislation in its current form.

Campaigners opposing the assisted dying legislation demonstrate outside the Palace of Westminster in London, ahead of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill's report stage.
Campaigners opposing the assisted dying legislation demonstrate outside the Palace of Westminster in London, ahead of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill's report stage. Picture: Alamy

As Friday's session - which could last for up to five hours - opened, Kim Leadbeater told those gathered in the Commons: "Put simply, if we do not vote to change the law, we are essentially saying that the status quo is acceptable.

"Over recent months, I have heard hundreds of stories from people who have lost loved ones in deeply difficult and traumatic circumstances, which show that that is clearly not the case.

"Too many have seen their terminally ill loved ones take their own lives out of desperation, or make the traumatic, lonely and costly trip to Switzerland, and then face a police investigation while dealing with their grief and loss."

The Bill being considered by Parliament would apply only in England and Wales.

In its current form it would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, with approval needed from two doctors and the expert panel.

It is possible this part of the parliamentary process, known as the report stage, will run into a second day next month, meaning a vote on approval or rejection of the overall Bill would not take place on Friday.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) this week said it believes there are "concerning deficiencies" with the proposed legislation as it stands while the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said it has "serious concerns" and cannot support the current Bill.

RCPsych warned of a shortage of consultant psychiatrists to meet the demands of a Bill which would currently require a psychiatrist to sit on the panel to assess a terminally ill person's application.

The RCPsych statement was this week branded by one opponent of the Bill as a "blow to its foundations" but pressed on the issue in Parliament, Ms Leadbeater said she does not have concerns on staffing.

She said: "If we refer to the impact assessment, the numbers of people who access assisted dying in the first few years will be very small.

"I think there are around 4,500 psychiatrists in the country, but there's also a period of time again to do the training that's required for those psychiatrists who will be taking part in the process over a number of years, so I wouldn't anticipate any problems there."

Amid questions around the process by which the Bill has progressed through Parliament, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer - who is on a trip to Albania and so is not at the debate - has indicated he remains supportive of the proposed legislation.

The PM voted for the Bill last year and, in comments to reporters this week, said it was facing "a lot of scrutiny", adding that he was "satisfied" it had "sufficient time" in Parliament.

The Government is neutral on the Bill and any votes MPs make are according to their own conscience rather than along party lines.

Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who would have a vote on the Bill should it make its way to the Lords, argued ahead of the debate that the Bill has "not been made safer", criticising the scrapping of the much-lauded High Court safeguard in favour of expert panels.

But in a boost, new Reform MP Sarah Pochin has confirmed she will support it.

Mike Amesbury, whom she replaced in the Runcorn and Helsby constituency earlier this month, had voted no last year.

Amendments being debated on Friday include ensuring there is no obligation on anyone, such as medical staff, to take part in the assisted dying process.

Demonstrators from both sides of the argument gathered outside Parliament ahead of the debate on Friday.

While pro-change campaign group Dignity in Dying said Friday is a "milestone in the journey towards a more compassionate and safeguarded law", the Christian Action Research and Education group, which is against the Bill, urged MPs to instead focus on end of life care.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest