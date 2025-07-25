Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Police officers guard the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf during a recent demonstration. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Asylum seekers who refuse to move could lose their hotels and benefits under a Home Office rule shake up.

The Home Secretary is extending a 'Failure to Travel' policy in a bid to try and close down as many asylum hotels as possible.

It means asylum seekers face a 'two strikes' rule where they are offered two alternatives to move to - or they could face having their hotel accommodation being withdrawn if they refuse.

LBC understands that could mean having their hotel accommodation and help withdrawn, and the £9 per week they get for basic necessities, if the Home Office deems they don't need the support.

Large police presence around the Britannia International Hotel Canary Wharf on Thursday evening. Picture: Alamy

A demonstrator shows a St George's cross flag to a group of counter-protesters who are holding a Stand Up To Racism protest outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London. Picture: Alamy

It will still, however, keep their application for asylum in the system, ad this won't be withdrawn.

Ministers say today it will help to cut taxpayer costs for hotels, which costs the government around £5million a day.

Today the government says their new policy is a "firm but fair approach".

But it will likely gain criticism as it was originally put in place in a bid to force migrants to go onto the Bibby Stockholm barge, acquired by the last government.

A man holds an England flag and shouts at protesters attending a rally organised by Stand Up To Racism outside the Britannia International Hotel in London, England. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Anti-migrant activists gathered outside the 4-star Britannia International Hotel for the third day in a row. Picture: Lab Mo/ALAMY LIVE NEWS

More than 400 hotels were being used to accommodate asylum seekers at the height of the crisis.

The government say that in the first three months of 2025 the number of asylum seekers in hotels fell by almost 6,000, a 15% reduction since December.

And the number of hotels has halved to around 200.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said today: “We inherited an asylum system on the brink of collapse - mismanaged, under strain, and costing the public a fortune. We are getting a grip.

“We are working to close hotels, restore order, and put fairness and value for money at the heart of our asylum system. This government is making those necessary decisions to protect the taxpayer and uphold the integrity of our borders.

“These reforms to the Failure to Travel policy are another example of this government’s action to transform the asylum accommodation system and crack down on those who abuse our system, so it operates fairly and saves the taxpayer money.”

Sir Keir Starmer promised to end the use of hotels, which are usually more expensive to house people in, during the election campaign.

The Government say the asylum hotel bill has been slashed by a third as they get through the backlog of claims waiting to be heard.

So far this year, more than 23,000 people have made the dangerous Channel crossing, despite the Prime Minister's pledge to smash the gangs facilitating the crimes.

And 1,162 have crossed this week alone.

Migrants attempting a Channel crossing earlier this month. Picture: Getty

It puts the UK on course for a possible record-breaking year, if the numbers continue in this way.

The UK government recently signed a new deal with the French they hope will increase cooperation to tackle migration.

And French police have been given more new powers to step in to stop boats in the Channel from taking off in the first place.

The PM also revealed a one in, one out deal which will see some migrants taken back to France.

It's not clear how many and when this will start, but the PM has said he wants to do so as soon as possible.

President Macron has vowed to work together with law enforcement and our National Crime Agency in a bid to try and tackle the "shared problem" of illegal migration.