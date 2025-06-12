White House 'reviewing' landmark AUKUS submarine deal with UK and Australia

12 June 2025, 13:57

UK nuclear submarine with Trident missile capability takes part in exercises in the Solent near Portsmouth
UK nuclear submarine with Trident missile capability takes part in exercises in the Solent near Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Trump administration has launched a review into a multibillion-pound submarine deal the US has with the UK and Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The AUKUS defence pact, designed to develop a new fleet of nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarines for America’s allies, was signed in 2021 by Joe Biden.

A bid by the West to counter China’s growing military might, the deal will also see a slew of other defence technologies developed for the UK and Australia.

However, Trump’s top Pentagon advisor, Elbridge Colby, has now revealed the White House is reviewing the deal.

Read more: ‘No survivors’ from Air India flight to London that crashed with 242 passengers, including 53 Brits on board

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

"We are reviewing AUKUS as part of ensuring that this initiative of the previous administration is aligned with the President's America First agenda," a US official added.

"Any changes to the administration's approach for AUKUS will be communicated through official channels, when appropriate."

Despite the review, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday he was confident the deal would be fulfilled.

"This is a multi-decade plan. There will be governments that come and go and I think whenever we see a new government, a review of this kind is going to be something which will be undertaken," he told ABC.

AUKUS is central to the UK’s planned military expansion, with it set to deliver at least 12 submarines for the Royal Navy in the coming years.

Earlier this year, US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens hailed how "vital the US-UK relationship is to our countries and to the world."

A UK government spokesperson told Sky News: "AUKUS is a landmark security and defence partnership with two of our closest allies.

"It is one of the most strategically important partnerships in decades, supporting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic, while also delivering jobs and economic growth in communities across all three nations."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest