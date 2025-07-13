Barnaby Webber’s mother calls lack of victims’ rights in new bill ‘outrageous’

13 July 2025, 20:10

Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber, outside Nottingham Crown Court.
Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber, outside Nottingham Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

The mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber has condemned proposed legislation that could strip victims of mentally disordered offenders of key legal rights, calling the move “utterly outrageous.”

Emma Webber criticised the Victims and Courts Bill, which is currently at the report stage in the House of Commons, for removing the statutory right for victims to be informed about decisions concerning an offender’s detention, leave, or discharge.

Instead, such discretion would be left to hospital managers and probation services, with no legal obligation to inform, consult, or allow appeals from victims or families.

Ms Webber's son, Barnaby Webber, 19, was one of three people killed in June 2023 by Valdo Calocane, a man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Calocane also fatally stabbed Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and Ian Coates, 65, and attempted to kill three others.

Read more: 'Cover-ups' and 'mistruths' surrounding care of Nottingham attack killer, Barnaby Webber's mother claims

Read more: Mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber blasts police ‘mistruths’ after force is put in special measures

Ian Coates, 65, and students Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19 were killed by Valdo Calocane
Ian Coates, 65, and students Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19 were killed by Valdo Calocane. Picture: Handout

In January 2024, he was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder.

A judge-led public inquiry into the events leading up to the attacks is due to begin later this year, following widespread concern over multi-agency failures.

Ms Webber said passing the Bill in its current form would be “a betrayal of every victim who has already been failed by this system.”

“This must not happen. It is utterly outrageous that the Government would even contemplate this,” she said.

Barnaby Webber
Barnaby Webber was killed in a stabbing in Nottingham. Picture: Handout

“So egregious are the failings by every single agency involved in every aspect of our tragedy that a statutory public inquiry is under way.

“A significant part of the inquiry will focus on the failings of ‘hospital managers’ and ‘clinicians’ who failed to do their jobs properly. Resulting in the monster who killed my beautiful child be allowed to roam the streets and hide in plain sight.”

Ms Webber questioned why families like hers had been included in consultations on the Mental Health Act reform, homicide law revisions, and the 10-year victims plan, yet excluded from key provisions in this legislation: “Why has the Government chosen to include us as families in the proposals for the mental health bill, revision of our homicide laws and even the 10-year plan but conveniently chosen to ignore us on what is probably the one that will affect us the most?”

Campaigners, including Julian Hendy, founder of Hundred Families, have called on victims minister Alex Davies-Jones to amend the Bill to ensure victims are consulted, informed, and given the right to appeal when denied information

“This isn’t just a loophole—it’s a kick in the teeth,” Ms Hendy said.

We are talking about offenders who have been convicted of the most serious of crimes, which cause extreme concern amongst the public.

“This is not about punishment. It’s about basic fairness, compassion, and transparency. Victims and their families should not be shut out of decisions that affect their personal safety and recovery.

“We have a lamentably long track record in our country of ignoring victims of serious crime. That has to stop. There is a balance to be struck.

“The Government has a clear opportunity to put this right and they must not waste it.”

The Victims and Courts Bill, first introduced to Parliament in May, continues its passage through the Commons.

