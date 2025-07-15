BBC to face grilling as broadcaster rocked by Gregg Wallace, Glastonbury and Gaza documentary scandals

15 July 2025, 08:24 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 08:49

All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference
Director-General Tim Davie will face questions from MPs today over scandals that have rocked the BBC. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The BBC has been beset by scandal after scandal in the last few weeks - as it faces scrutiny over its future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Today, the broadcaster will face questions over former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace, its Glastonbury Festival coverage and the Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary as it prepares to release its 2024/2025 annual report.

Yesterday, Ofcom announced it would investigate the documentary after a review found it breached the corporation's editorial guidelines on accuracy.

The regulator said it had examined the BBC report and would be investigating under its broadcasting code, which states factual programmes "must not materially mislead the audience".

The programme was removed from BBC iPlayer in February after it emerged that the child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "Having examined the BBC's findings, we are launching an investigation under our rule which states that factual programmes must not materially mislead the audience."

The review, conducted by Peter Johnston, the director of editorial complaints and reviews, which is independent of BBC News, said the programme was in breach of accuracy for "failing to disclose information about the child narrator's father's position within the Hamas-run government".

But the review found no other breaches of editorial guidelines, including breaches of impartiality, and also found no evidence that outside interests "inappropriately impacted on the programme".

Read more: Crocodile tears of a killer aristocrat: Moment Constance Marten is confronted over the death of newborn baby

Read more: British 'world's oldest marathon runner' dies in road accident aged 114

File photo dated 15/5/2014 of MasterChef host Gregg Wallace who has said accusations about him making sexual comments towards staff and guests have come from 'middle-class women of a certain age'. Issue date: Sunday December 1, 2024.
A report into the behaviour of Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveal that 45 out of 83 allegations raised against the star have been 'substantiated'. Picture: Alamy

The BBC will also face scrutiny after a total of 45 out of the 83 allegations of misconduct made against former MasterChef presenter Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated.

These include one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact" in a report following an investigation into his behaviour.

On Monday, Wallace's MasterChef co-host John Torode confirmed he had a standalone allegation of racist language upheld in the same report.

He said had "no recollection of the incident" and was "shocked and saddened" by the allegation in an Instagram post.

In November 2024 the show's production company, Banijay UK, announced Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report concluded that the "majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour", adding that "a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated".

James O'Brien analyses Bob Vylan's 'death to IDF' chants at Glastonbury

Also expected to be on the agenda is coverage of Glastonbury, which saw the broadcaster livestream a set by punk duo Bob Vylan, during which singer Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in chants of "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

Director-general Tim Davie confirmed on Monday that staff at the festival had the authority to cut the stream Avon and Somerset Police have since launched an investigation into the group's set with the BBC issuing an apology for the live stream, and promising to no longer broadcast live acts they deem "high risk" as they had with Bob Vylan in a pre-festival assessment.

The Ipswich-formed duo, who are completed by drummer Bobbie Vylan, are also being investigated by the Met Police for alleged comments in a video of their performance supporting Iggy Pop at Alexandra Palace in May.

In the video, Vylan appears to say: "Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF."

According to reports in The Times, the BBC's director of music Lorna Clarke was among a group of senior staff who have stepped back from their day-to-day roles after the broadcaster's decision to show Bob Vylan's set live.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-FBL-ENG-PR-IMMIGRATION-LINEKER
Former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker left his role back in May. Picture: Getty

The salary of former Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker is expected to be included in the report, after he left his presenting role early following a social media row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

Lineker, who issued an unreserved apology, was the BBC's highest-paid presenter until his departure, with the annual report for 2023/24 showing his salary to be to around £1.35 million a year.

The presenter will no longer front the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season, with his final appearance on Match Of The Day at the end of the last Premier League season.

It comes as it was announced that Mr Davie and BBC chairman Samir Shah will face questions from MPs over the documentary, Wallace, and its Glastonbury coverage.

The two will appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on September 9.

BBC Chair of the Board Dr Samir Shah and BBC Director-General Tim Davie appearing before the House of Lords' Communications and Digital Committee in London. Picture date: Tuesday September 10, 2024.
BBC Chair of the Board Dr Samir Shah and BBC Director-General Tim Davie will face questions. Picture: Alamy

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr