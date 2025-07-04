Bill to ban young kittens and puppies being imported into UK passed by MPs

4 July 2025, 16:40

French bulldog with her new born puppies
Bill to ban young kittens and puppies being imported into UK passed by MPs. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A Bill that aims to stop animal smuggling and cruelty has cleared the Commons after cross-party support.

Legislation put forward by Liberal Democrat MP Dr Danny Chambers will reduce the number of animals for non-commercial entry into the UK, ban the import of puppies and kittens under six months old or heavily pregnant dogs and cats, and introduce a halt on the import of dogs and cats who have been “mutilated”, including having their ears docked.

The MP for Winchester’s Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill was supported by the government, and will now proceed to the House of Lords on its passage to becoming law.

Dr Chambers said: “As a vet, I’ve seen the devastating consequences of puppy smuggling.

"It’s unimaginably cruel to separate puppies and kittens from their mothers at a very young age, and then bring them across borders in substandard conditions where they’re then sold for maximum profit by unscrupulous traders who prioritise profit over welfare.”

A Cane Corso mixed breed dog with cropped ears and a grumpy expression
A Cane Corso mixed breed dog with cropped ears . Picture: Alamy

He said “careful consideration" has been given to setting the limits outlined to balance the "need to disrupt illegal trade" with "minimising impact on genuine pet owners".

He criticised the influence of social media on the increased demand for dogs with docked ears, and a party colleague hit out at the platforms’ role in publishing animal abuse.

He said: “One reason that there is such an interest in dogs with cropped ears is that a lot of influencers on Instagram and other social media platforms pose with these dogs or show they have these new dogs with cropped ears.

"Many people aren’t aware that this is a mutilation.

“They think it’s how the dogs’ ears normally look, and it drives a demand for dogs that look like this.”

Labour MP Peter Lamb directly named Meta, which owns Facebook, as a company that publishes content featuring animal abuse.

He said: “There are far too many groups online which are dedicated to animal abuse. Constituents of mine have been involved in attempts to try and shut these groups down over the years.

“They’ll also often find that instead of finding support on the part of social media companies, to try and address these problems, instead it is they who are reported and face their own accounts being shut down by those perpetrators.”

He added: “We cannot rest on our laurels and Meta must be made to answer for the fact that they are not acting to bring an end to animal abuse on their networks, and that they are profiting actively from the advertising which appears on that network, and advertisers must be aware that part of what they are paying for, when they pay to advertise on Facebook, is maintenance of animal abuse networks.”

Environment minister Emma Hardy said: “These measures represent a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to tackle the pet smuggling trade.”

Ms Hardy added: “We want to see fewer low-welfare operations supply pets to the GB market and fundamentally less animals to suffer because of this.”

She continued: “As set out in the Government’s manifesto, we are committed to ending puppy smuggling and delivering a better future for our animals and I am pleased to say that this Bill does just that.

“It’s key measures deliver crucial recommendations put forward by the Efra (Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) select committee and tackle multiple concerns that have been raised by stakeholders regarding loopholes in our current pet travel rules.”

