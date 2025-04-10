End the 'misery and disruption' and take the pay deal, Angela Rayner tells striking Birmingham bin workers

Rayner has called on workers to end their strike action. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The deputy prime minister has called on striking bin workers in Birmingham to end the "misery and disruption" plaguing the city as rubbish continues to pile high in the streets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of the Unite union launched an all-out strike last month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs, which has led to concerns over public health as disruption enters its fifth week.

Deputy PM Angela Rayner, who is also Communities Secretary, has called on the striking workers to put the people of Birmingham first and end disruption, despite bin workers in the city facing massive pay cuts.

She said: “The people of Birmingham are our first priority – this dispute is causing misery and disruption to residents and the backlog must be dealt with quickly to address public health risks.

Read more: Farage rejects Badenoch’s suggestion of potential local Tory-Reform coalitions

Read more: Starmer pledges 3,000 new neighbourhood police officers by start of 2026

Tom Swarbrick investigates Birmingham's bin strike

“My department is working with Birmingham City Council to support its response to accelerate clearing the backlog and rapidly improve the situation on the ground.“Neighbouring authorities are providing additional vehicles and crews, and we are providing logistical support.

“I have pressed both sides to negotiate at pace to urgently find a resolution

.“There is now a better offer on the table and I would urge Unite to suspend the action and accept the improved deal so we achieve fairness for both workers and residents of this city.”

Earlier this week, the Health Secretary warned Birmingham could soon become a hot-bed of disease with the strike leaving bin bags “piling up” and rats “crawling around”.

Mountains of rubbish piled high in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

“I certainly am concerned about the public health situation and the poor conditions we’re seeing for people in Birmingham,” the Health Secretary told Times Radio.

“As the bin bags are piling up, we see rats and other vermin crawling around.

“That’s not good for public health. I think this dispute has escalated way out of hand.”

He said it is “totally unacceptable” that the dispute has seen bin lorries blocked from leaving the depot.

“I understand industrial disputes happen. I understand people have the right to withdraw their labour. That’s part and parcel of industrial relations in our country.

“But what is not acceptable is allowing these sorts of unsanitary conditions to occur on people’s streets.

Tom Swarbrick demands to know why Birmingham bin strike is being allowed to continue

“I’m urging Unite to do the right thing, stop blocking the bin lorries, and allow people to get out there and clean the streets for the people of Birmingham who suffered for far too long.”

The city council declared a major incident on Monday, March 31, because of the impact and talks between local government and Unite are continuing in an effort to break the deadlock.

But still, a settlement seems far from being reached.

Following the latest round of talks on Tuesday, a Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “The talks with Unite were productive, but there are still a number of issues to resolve. We are looking forward to continuing with negotiations.”

Rotting food in ripped open bin bags on the pavement of George Road in the student area around Selly Oak close to the University of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, Sir Chris Bryant, Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick the possibility of strikes continuing is "unacceptable".

He urged unions to "get around the table" where they could negotiate and "come to a deal" as the strike reached its fifth week.

The Labour MP for Rhondda and Ogmore added that bin collections were a "fundamental" as it's what people pay for in their council tax.

"It's essential to make sure that people can get on with their daily lives. And so I urge the unions to get around the table, negotiate and talk."

Local residents deliver rubbish to mobile collection vehicles in Erdington, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

He told Tom Swarbrick: "I've had enough of it as well and I think the government's had enough of it.

"And frankly, some of what's gone on has been disgraceful and the union should get round the table and negotiate and come to a deal.

"I don't think it does anybody any favours to carry on in this way. We want a deal."

He went on: "As I understand it, government ministers have been talking with unions and have made it very, very clear.

"I saw Lucy Powell last Thursday in the House of Commons, making it very clear that we want this resolved as fast as possible.

"It's not in anybody's interest to carry on like this," he added.

More follows...