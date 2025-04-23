Breaking News

Birmingham bin strike deal 'could be in touching distance' as mediators called in for talks

Talks to resolve the long running Birmingham bin strike are to involve the conciliation service Acas for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Talks to resolve the Birmingham bin strike are to involve the conciliation service Acas for the first time because a deal could be "in touching distance", the Unite union has announced.

The development followed a 45-minute meeting on Wednesday between officials from Unite and Birmingham City Council, which ended without agreement.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said a deal "could be in touching distance" if the council stops "flip-flopping".

Hundreds of members of Unite have been on all-out strike for more than a month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs.

Unite said it has put forward a series of proposals it believes will resolve the dispute, in line with Birmingham council leader John Cotton's media promise that there is no need for any worker to lose pay.

Members of Unite have rejected a deal aimed at ending a long-running strike by refuse collectors. Picture: Alamy

A union statement said: "The council has also failed yet again today to confirm whether it intends to cut the pay of hundreds of bin drivers by up to £8,000.

"The council had previously committed to giving this information before Easter. Now the promise is to supply this information early next week prior to the Acas negotiations."

Ms Graham said: "We could be in touching distance of a deal but Birmingham City Council is again guilty of saying one thing in public and another in the negotiations.

"This flip-flopping needs to be sorted prior to the Acas negotiations next week, so the dispute can be resolved and end the uncertainty for workers and the misery for Birmingham residents.

"The threats of savage pay cuts must also now cease for drivers. Unite has put forward workable proposals. The ball is now in the council's court.

"Unite is proud to defend our members and we put other councils on notice that if they try to cut debt by attacking workers' pay, these strikes will spread."

Unite national officer Onay Kasab said: "The council has dragged its feet. Unite has put forward clear proposals to solve the dispute that are in line with council's needs.

"We will enter Acas talks in good faith, on the understanding the council will make good on its promise not to let workers lose pay."

A Birmingham council spokesperson said: "Negotiations are ongoing and are positive. There has been agreement that there will be further discussions at the end of next week under the auspices of Acas."