Breaking News

Birmingham bin strike deal 'could be in touching distance' as mediators called in for talks

23 April 2025, 16:03

Talks to resolve the long running Birmingham bin strike are to involve the conciliation service Acas for the first time
Talks to resolve the long running Birmingham bin strike are to involve the conciliation service Acas for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Talks to resolve the Birmingham bin strike are to involve the conciliation service Acas for the first time because a deal could be "in touching distance", the Unite union has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The development followed a 45-minute meeting on Wednesday between officials from Unite and Birmingham City Council, which ended without agreement.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said a deal "could be in touching distance" if the council stops "flip-flopping".

Hundreds of members of Unite have been on all-out strike for more than a month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs.

Unite said it has put forward a series of proposals it believes will resolve the dispute, in line with Birmingham council leader John Cotton's media promise that there is no need for any worker to lose pay.

Read more: Birmingham bin strike talks set to resume after weeks of rubbish piled up on streets

Read more: At least 26,000 tonnes of rubbish removed from Birmingham’s streets, says minister as strikes continue

Members of Unite have rejected a deal aimed at ending a long-running strike by refuse collectors.
Members of Unite have rejected a deal aimed at ending a long-running strike by refuse collectors. Picture: Alamy

A union statement said: "The council has also failed yet again today to confirm whether it intends to cut the pay of hundreds of bin drivers by up to £8,000.

"The council had previously committed to giving this information before Easter. Now the promise is to supply this information early next week prior to the Acas negotiations."

Ms Graham said: "We could be in touching distance of a deal but Birmingham City Council is again guilty of saying one thing in public and another in the negotiations.

"This flip-flopping needs to be sorted prior to the Acas negotiations next week, so the dispute can be resolved and end the uncertainty for workers and the misery for Birmingham residents.

"The threats of savage pay cuts must also now cease for drivers. Unite has put forward workable proposals. The ball is now in the council's court.

"Unite is proud to defend our members and we put other councils on notice that if they try to cut debt by attacking workers' pay, these strikes will spread."

Unite national officer Onay Kasab said: "The council has dragged its feet. Unite has put forward clear proposals to solve the dispute that are in line with council's needs.

"We will enter Acas talks in good faith, on the understanding the council will make good on its promise not to let workers lose pay."

A Birmingham council spokesperson said: "Negotiations are ongoing and are positive. There has been agreement that there will be further discussions at the end of next week under the auspices of Acas."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest