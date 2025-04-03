Birmingham bin strike 'must be brought to a close', minister says - but government accused of 'sitting on its hands'

3 April 2025, 19:51

The government has been accused of 'sitting on its hands' over the Birmingham bin strike
The government has been accused of 'sitting on its hands' over the Birmingham bin strike. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A minister has said that the bin strike in Birmingham that has left locals gasping amid piles of rubbish "must be brought to a close", without appearing to offer any new solutions.

Jim McMahon, the local government minister, went to the UK's second city on Thursday to meet local council chiefs amid a strike by local bin workers that has lasted nearly a month.

A government announcement after the meeting said that ministers would continue to support "local partners" as they "consider further interventions".

Members of Unite in Birmingham launched an all-out strike last month in a dispute over pay and jobs, which is causing misery for residents who say they face a public health crisis.

The council declared the dispute a major incident earlier this week in a bid to increase collections of bin sacks.

Read more: Rats, Rubbish, and Revolt: 20 Days Inside Birmingham’s Bin Strike

Read more: Birmingham bin strike: Why are they striking and why have they declared a major incident?

Formans Road Birmingham 3rd April 2025: Even more rubbish has been dumped in a car park where a temporary refuse collection point has been stationed
Formans Road Birmingham 3rd April 2025: Even more rubbish has been dumped in a car park where a temporary refuse collection point has been stationed. Picture: Alamy

The government said that declaration had led to more crews and vehicles being brought in to deal with the mounting piles of rubbish on Birmingham's streets.

Mr McMahon's visit followed a letter from Unite general secretary Sharon Graham in which she told Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner the Government could no longer "sit on its hands".

"This is an escalating issue and the Government cannot simply sit on its hands saying 'nothing to do with us. We can't get involved'," she wrote.

"Let me be very clear, that the pay of these workers is being cut by a Labour council under your watch.

"The current escalation increasingly looks like a declaration of war on these workers."

Birmingham City Council declares major incident as bin strike continues

Mr McMahon said on Thursday evening: "Residents want this rubbish dealt with as soon as possible and I have made it clear in today's meeting that we're ready to support to improve conditions on the ground.

"It is in the interests of all parties, and most importantly Birmingham's residents, that this strike must be brought to a close with all parties redoubling efforts to get around the table and to find a resolution."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters: "We want to see an agreement reached immediately on the waste dispute in Birmingham, which is causing misery and disruption to residents."

In the Commons, Labour minister Lucy Powell urged Unite to "step up" and continue talks with the council to reach an agreement.

Responding to criticism from the Conservatives, the Commons Leader told MPs: "I was in Birmingham just last weekend visiting my in-laws and my husband's family and the situation there is totally unacceptable, it is awful what people are living with and we want to see it end and end immediately."

She added: "I've no problem in saying that the trade union there, Unite, they absolutely need to step up here and get back round the table and come to an agreement.

"I think there is a reasonable agreement on the table and the trade union and the council should come to that very quickly."

Jim McMahon
Jim McMahon. Picture: Alamy

Shadow Commons leader Jesse Norman had said the situation in Birmingham "simply cannot continue" and questioned why ministers had not criticised Unite.

He highlighted donations from Unite to Labour candidates, now MPs, at last year's general election as he asked: "Does the leader think there could be any relationship between the Government's reluctance to call out Unite now on this disastrous situation in Birmingham and the £500,000 in donations that its MPs have just received?"

