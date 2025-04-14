Birmingham bin workers to vote on 'partial deal' to end strike - after army called in to help with crisis

14 April 2025, 06:57

Collections have not happened for weeks and some areas have bin walls 5-foot-high.
Collections have not happened for weeks and some areas have bin walls 5-foot-high. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rubbish collectors involved in a long-running dispute over pay and jobs are set to vote on a “partial deal” aimed at ending an all-out strike in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of Unite walked out on March 11, leading to rubbish piling up in the streets and warnings of a public health emergency.

The union is campaigning against plans to cut a post from the city’s refuse and recycling service which it says will lead to hundreds of its members having their pay cut by up to £8,000-a-year.

The council disputes the figures, saying only 17 workers will be affected, losing far less than Unite is claiming.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited the city last week and urged Unite to accept an improved offer.

Unite said there will be a ballot held by close of play on Monday.

It comes after it was revealed that the army has been called in to help with the crisis.

A small number of planners will be assigned to provide logistical support for a short period.

They will be office-based and soldiers are not being deployed to collect rubbish.

Read more: Army called in to tackle Birmingham bin crisis amid public health fears

Read more: End the 'misery and disruption' and take the pay deal, Angela Rayner tells striking Birmingham bin workers

Rubbish has been piling up around Birmingham
Rubbish has been piling up around Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Whilst it is helpful that the Government finally realised after weeks that they have a role in this dispute, the constant attacks and briefings against these low-paid bin workers is frankly a disgrace.

“It is important to reiterate the truth, as opposed to the lies being peddled in an attempt to distract.

“This dispute is not about greed, or increased pay. This dispute is about workers losing up to £8,000 of their pay – which for some is almost a quarter.

“Whilst after many weeks there has now been a partial deal on pay protection for a few, it still leaves these workers worrying about how they are going to pay their mortgages and rent payments in a few months’ time.

“For the drivers, they are still unaware what their drop in pay will be but the council have mooted that this could also be around £8,000.

“Of course, these workers are in the driving seat around what they wish to accept. Indeed, there is another ballot happening by close of play on Monday. Unite backs these workers 100%.

“Rather than vilifying their low paid employees, the council should look seriously at the KC-approved offer that Unite has put forward, which deals with the issues and gives these workers and their families dignity and security.

“A notable point was made by one of our members, which Unite believes sums up where we are with this council and could be with others: 'The council are saying that we should share the pain but not one councillor, including the leader of the council, has been asked to give up a quarter of their pay. We thought when Labour came in they would stop what was happening, we were wrong.'"

Overflowing bin bags on the pavement
Overflowing bin bags on the pavement. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rayner, who is also the Communities Secretary, said: “We know that the council has been engaged in consultation, and discussion, and negotiation with Unite.

“There is a significantly improved offer on the table for the workers, and I’m urging Unite to suspend their action and to accept that offer.”

The council said talks with Unite have been “productive”.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government has already provided a number of staff to support the council with logistics and make sure the response on the ground is swift to address the associated public health risks.

“In light of the ongoing public health risk, a small number of office-based military personnel with operational planning expertise have been made available to Birmingham City Council to further support in this area.

“This builds on a range of measures we’ve supported the council on to date – including neighbouring authorities providing additional vehicles and crews, and opening household waste centres to Birmingham residents.”

