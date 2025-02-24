Blaming Ukraine for Russian invasion is like accusing swimmers of attacking the shark in Jaws, Boris Johnson tells LBC

24 February 2025, 10:12

The former Prime Minister was speaking from Ukraine
The former Prime Minister was speaking from Ukraine. Picture: Getty/LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has hit out at comments blaming Ukraine for the Russian invasion but has told LBC he thinks a deal will be struck between Zelensky and Trump this week.

Speaking in Kyiv on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the language around Ukraine is responsible for the war was "emetic," he said "you might as well say that the swimmers were responsible for attacking the shark in Jaws or the United States were responsible for attacking Japan at Pearl Harbor."

It comes as Europe reels from the US president blaming Ukraine for the war and criticising the country's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, for complaining that Kyiv has been excluded from negotiations about its own future.

Trump made remarks implying that Ukraine "should have never started it" and criticized Zelensky's wartime leadership, calling him a "dictator" and accusing him of failing to hold elections due to martial law, which is prohibited under Ukraine's constitution during wartime.

Asked for his response to Mr Trump's assertion that Ukraine "started it", Mr Johnson branded the claims "Orwellian" and a "complete inversion of the truth."

Mr Trump said he was "disappointed" that Mr Zelensky had complained about being left out of talks and suggested Kyiv should have been willing to make concessions to Moscow.

"You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," the US president said on Tuesday.

Read more: Kremlin linked elites 'stopped from visiting UK' with new sanctions on third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Read more: On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, I met the British troops preparing to defend Europe

However, Mr Johnson said if you look at the text of an agreement on the table between Ukraine and the USA it was "very promising"

The former PM revealed he thought the deal would be signed between the two countries "this week."

Mr Zelensky said Mr Trump is living in a "disinformation space" created by the Kremlin, which has repeatedly sought to blame Kyiv for the war.
Mr Zelensky said Mr Trump is living in a "disinformation space" created by the Kremlin, which has repeatedly sought to blame Kyiv for the war. Picture: Getty

Responding at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said Mr Trump is living in a "disinformation space" created by the Kremlin, which has repeatedly sought to blame Kyiv for the war.

"I am protecting Ukraine, I can't sell it away, I can't sell our state," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"With all due respect to President Donald Trump, as the leader of a nation that we respect greatly... (he) is living in this disinformation space."

Mr Trump then responded on social media by branding the Ukrainian president "a modestly successful comedian and a "dictator without elections".

Mr Trump wrote: "I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died - And so it continues..."

Sir Keir Starmer earlier this week urged Mr Trump to provide a "backstop" to any settlement between Kyiv and Moscow, and on a visit to Washington next week he is expected to make the case for US security guarantees on any peace deal.

The Prime Minister has committed to consider sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, but Mr Trump said on Tuesday that the US would not "have to" deploy soldiers to monitor a possible ceasefire.

Mr Trump wrote: "I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died - And so it continues..."
Mr Trump wrote: "I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died - And so it continues...". Picture: Getty

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was in office when the war began, claimed Mr Trump's statements are "not intended to be historically accurate but to shock Europeans into action".

He asked when Europeans will "stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?"

In a message posted on X, Mr Johnson said: "Of course Ukraine didn't start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor.

"Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945.

"Of course Zelensky's ratings are not 4%. They are actually about the same as Trump's."

Mr Johnson later added: "The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It's absurd. We need to get serious and fast."

Washington and Moscow started talks earlier this week to broker a peace in Ukraine, led by US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine was not invited to the negotiations, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and concluded with ground rules for further diplomacy. European countries were also locked out of the talks.

Sir Ben Wallace - who was defence secretary under Mr Johnson - suggested the talks may have been a waste of time.

He posted on X: "I think what President Trump is learning is that if you have no skin in the game you don't get to decide the fate of Ukraine. I am sure they all enjoyed their 4 hour talks today but they probably shouldn't have wasted their time."

Sir John Whittingdale, who sits on the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, described Mr Trump's comments as "very disappointing and extremely worrying".

The Conservative former minister told the PA news agency: "They portray such a complete misunderstanding of how this war came about and if that is the stance he is going to take in the negotiations taking place with Putin then I'm filled with anxiety that this may result in a complete sellout of Ukraine.

"If that is his position going forward into those talks, then he's already conceded to Putin half of what Putin wants."

