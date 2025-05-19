'Breakthrough for British travellers': UK passport holders to be allowed e-gate use at more EU airports

Sir Keir Starmer, left, announced e gates will be available for use at more EU airports for British passport holders. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

UK passport holders will be able to use e-gates at more European airports as part of a "breakthrough" UK-EU deal British holidaymakers, the Government has announced.

Since Brexit, many British travellers arriving at EU airports have complained of long queues for manned desks to have their passports stamped, rather than the swifter process of automated gates with facial recognition technology.

Some have referred to the issue as one of the most visible impacts of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The Government said in a statement after striking the deal: “British holidaymakers will be able to use more e-gates in Europe, ending the dreaded queues at border control.”

Currently, British passports can currently be used at e-gates in the EU at a limited number of airports in Spain and Portugal.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said the announcement was “a significant breakthrough for British travellers”.

She told the PA news agency: “The frustrating experience of lengthy border control queues upon arrival has been a persistent challenge for many, so the expanded access to e-gates across Europe comes as a tremendous relief.

“With this streamlined system in place, we anticipate both holidaymakers and business travellers will enjoy a much smoother, more efficient airport experience, allowing them to begin their journeys without unnecessary delays.”

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of trade body Airlines UK, also hailed the announcement as "excellent news for British holidaymakers".

He added it "will enable an even smoother passenger experience for families travelling to the EU.”

Luke Petherbridge, director of public affairs at travel trade organisation Abta, said: “Since Brexit, Abta has been calling for changes that will make travel easier, and we’re pleased to see the UK and EU agree these steps.

“The EU is home to the UK’s favourite overseas holiday destinations, and travel between our nations creates a huge boost for the UK economy and is a big driver of growth.”

Britain secured other wins as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s “reset” with Brussels as part of a late-night deal with the EU announced on Monday.

It includes agreements on defence and police cooperation, and slashing red tape on food imports and exports

Key points in the deal:

Trade rules to be eased allowing more UK food exports but Britain will have to follow EU rules on food standards

Brits to be allowed to use eGates at airports in EU countries

EU trawlers allowed to fish in UK waters for 12 years

Defence and Security pact allowing Brit firms access to EU defence fund

Plans for ‘Youth Experience Scheme’ for young Brits to work on the continent

UK gets access to EU facial images data to help catch criminals

The Prime Minister said the agreement would be "another step forwards" for the UK and "good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders".