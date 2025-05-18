Brexit ‘reset’ deal set to give British travellers access to EU passport queues again - as talks go 'down to the wire'

Emily Thornberry tells LBC Brexit is 'one of those traumatic events that people just want to move on from'

British travellers could get access to EU passport queues again. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

British tourists travelling to Europe could be able to use EU passport gates once again, in one of the biggest benefits expected as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s EU ‘reset’ deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes amid reports that the UK is on the verge of striking a deal.

Ahead of a summit between the UK and the EU on Monday, Nick Thomas-Symonds, who has been leading negotiations with Brussels, said it would give people “more time to spend on holiday or work trips… doing what you want, not being stuck in queues”.

But he refused to make any concrete announcements on the deal, saying “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.

Read more: 'EU reset' is good for our borders, Starmer insists ahead of summit

Emily Thornberry on the Brexit 'reset deal'

As part of the deal, the UK is also set to accept EU rules on food standards to “make sure we get far easier trade”.

Labour says ‘alignment’ on food standards would lower the cost of imported goods and dramatically reduce red tape, but critics have pointed out it means Britain won’t get a say on how the rules are created.

Emily Thornberry told LBC she thinks people just want to 'move on' from Brexit. Picture: Alamy

Other policies expected to be announced tomorrow include a youth mobility scheme and British access to the EU’s 150bn euro defence fund.

Sir Keir said on Sunday it would be “good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders”.

Watch Again: MP Emily Thornberry joins Lewis Goodall

Talks on the UK-EU deal are understood to be in their "final hours.”

Chair of the foreign affairs select committee Emily Thornberry compared Brexit to Covid lockdowns, telling LBC today Brexit was “one of those traumatic events that people just want to move on from.”

Brits could be allowed to use EU gates at borders under the deal. Picture: Alamy

She said: “Those who didn't want to leave are not particularly happy, but everybody's kind of moved on. I think it's a little bit like the lockdown. You know, it's kind of one of those traumatic events that people just want to move on from.

"The difficulty is, is that our deal with the European Union isn't really good enough. And if we can improve it, then we can, you know, we can increase our growth, we can. We can look after our economies, we can put more money in people's pockets. So I don't think many people are against that.

Asummit between the UK and the EU is taking place on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce a deal with the EU when he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa in London on Monday.

The Prime Minister said the agreement would be "another step forwards" for the UK and "good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders".

But on Sunday Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the final details of the deal were still being worked out, with talks going "to the wire".

Monday's summit has been expected to bring an announcement on British access to a 150 billion euro (£125 billion) EU defence fund, in what could be a boost for UK defence companies.

But reports suggest there could also be agreements on allowing British travellers to use e-gates at European airports, cutting red tape on food exports and imports, and setting up a youth mobility scheme with the EU.

Mr Thomas-Symonds would not give details of the prospective deal during broadcast interviews on Sunday, telling the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

But he said the Government had been pushing for British citizens to be able to use EU queues at airports once again, and he was "confident" that a deal on food could be reached.

He said: "We know we've had lorries waiting for 16 hours, fresh food in the back not able to be exported because frankly it's just going off, red tape, all the certifications that are required, we absolutely want to reduce that."

He also suggested the UK could be open to aligning with EU rules in some areas "to make sure we get far easier trade", saying this was "a sovereign choice", and he said any youth mobility scheme would have to be "smart and controlled".

Both Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have already described the deal as a "surrender", despite the details not yet being known, and indicated they would tear it up if they came to power.

Youth mobility could prove a major sticking point for the opposition, and Mrs Badenoch said she feared it would involve a return to free movement "by the back door".

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart told Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips there were "very limited circumstances" in which the Tories would support a scheme, saying it must not be "uncapped".

Existing schemes with countries including Australia and Canada involve limited numbers and require a visa, but the details of any EU scheme remain to be seen.

But the Liberal Democrats have backed a "capped youth mobility scheme", and the party's Europe spokesman James MacCleary accused the Government of "dragging their heels when it comes to properly negotiating on the issue"

The Lib Dems have also said that a youth mobility scheme could boost GDP by enough to fund a reversal of the cuts to the winter fuel payment.

But the economic expansion predicted by the Centre for European Reform as a result of a youth mobility scheme would take years to materialise.