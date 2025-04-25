Britain is facing a fly-tipping 'epidemic' as public demands tougher action

The shocking scale of fly-tipping across the UK has been revealed, with the south east the worst affected, polling has revealed.

The polling, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, has shown overwhelming public demand for tougher action, with the party calling for a ‘Fly Tipping Fighting Fund’ to tackle the issue.

Analysis of the polling reveals a staggering 51% of UK adults have witnessed fly-tipping in their local area.

In the south east of England the figures are even higher, with nearly three in five (58%) residents seeing illegal rubbish dumping. The Lib Dems have said the figures expose a "national crisis".

The polling also revealed that 81% of adults believe the government needs to do more to stop fly-tipping and littering. Just one in ten thought the government was up to scratch on tackling fly-tipping.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has condemned the former Conservative government's legacy on the issue.

He said: "These figures paint a grim picture of our local communities being treated as dumping grounds. It is utterly unacceptable that more than half the country is experiencing this damaging crime on their doorsteps."

He slammed the Tories saying they "consistently failed to provide the resources and robust enforcement needed". He added: "The message from the public is resounding: enough is enough.

"We need a brand-new Fly-Tipping Fighting Fund, which can drive stronger local enforcement and tougher penalties for offenders, so that fines can be funnelled straight back into communities to crack this disgusting issue. Neighbourhoods deserve better than to be left to deal with this mess."