Britain will be ‘fat free’ in decade with more given access to fat jabs to save NHS cash

Obesity-related illness costs the NHS nearly £6 billion annually. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Britain will be 'fat free' within a decade to save the economy £6 billion, Wes Streeting has announced.

The Health Secretary has announced he will give more people access to drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Mr Streeting said: “The jabs are a route not just to lower weight, but lower taxes.”

This comes as obesity-related illness costs the NHS nearly £6 billion annually.

Those with a BMI of 35 or more, or 30 with a health condition, can currently be prescribed weight-loss jabs on the NHS through specialist services.

Wes Streeting told The Sun: “Not everyone in this country has £2,500 a year to spend on weight-loss jabs.

He will give more people access to drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Picture: Getty

“For Labour MPs like myself, this strikes at the heart of the fairness principle of the NHS, which is supposed to be available for everyone based on need, not ability to pay.

"We’re looking to seriously scale up access to weight-loss jabs for everyone who needs them.”

NHS spending watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence estimates the jabs could get obese people back to work - earning back 257,000 working days worth £35.6 million per year.

Chief executive Dr Sam Roberts told the newspaper: “The cost of inaction is simply too high

“Prioritising prevention is a win-win for the health of the nation and the economy.”

Mr Streeting aims to ease pressure on NHS hospitals. Picture: Alamy

This comes as part of Mr Streeting's ten-year health plan.

He previously announced 250 to 300 local health centres will be built - open six days a week and 12 hours a day.

The centres will be manned by doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, health visitors, weight-loss specialists and job advisers.

Patients can be offered scans, check-ups, straightforward treatment, and general life advice.

Mr Streeting will also introduce AI to answer patient questions using the NHS app, record data and even write letters for doctors.

He aims to ease pressure on NHS hospitals.

Mr Streeting promised to fix staff shortages by hiring more doctors and encouraging medical training.

He will also rewrite GP contracts to improve funding.

More cash will be pumped into working class areas to shrink the health disparity between rich and poor areas.