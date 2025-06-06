Britain is being 'mugged' by illegal migration, says Kemi Badenoch as she urges 'Trump-style' travel bans

6 June 2025, 14:12 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 14:19

Britain is being 'mugged' by illegal migration, says Kemi Badenoch as she urges Trump-style travel bans
Britain is being 'mugged' by illegal migration, says Kemi Badenoch as she urges Trump-style travel bans. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The Conservative leader said Britain is being 'mugged' by illegal migration as she urges 'Trump-style' travel bans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mrs Badenoch said the UK could no longer be the "world's softest touch".

The Conservative leader said the UK had "lost control of the asylum system" and vowed to crackdown on "lawfare" which is obstructing border control.

She said Britain "will likely need to leave" the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) because it's being used to stop migrant deportations.

She said "Britain is being blocked".

“I have always said that if we need to leave the convention we should and having now considered the question closely I do believe that we will likely need to leave because I am yet to see a clear and coherent way to fix this within our current legal structures", Mrs Badenoch added.

The Tory leader said she would make a final decision on the ECHR 'problem' once the commission has delivered its final report this autumn.

Read more: Kemi Badenoch accuses Keir Starmer of 'chaos' as she blasts PM over winter fuel payments U-turn at fiery PMQs

Read more: Trump and Musk's breakup reveals the truth of populist politics, writes Lewis Goodall

The Conservative leader said the UK had "lost control of the asylum system" and vowed to crackdown on "law fare" which is obstructing border control.
The Conservative leader said the UK had "lost control of the asylum system" and vowed to crackdown on "law fare" which is obstructing border control. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Mrs Badenoch has insisted that the Conservatives are still the main opposition to Labour despite her party slumping to fourth in a Holyrood by-election this week.

Thursday's vote in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse saw the Tories win just 6% of the vote while Reform surged into third place with 26% a month after routing Mrs Badenoch's party in local elections across England.

Reform's rise in the polls has led Sir Keir Starmer to regard Nigel Farage's party as Labour's main opposition in the current Parliament, despite having only five MPs.

Answering questions after a speech on Friday, Mrs Badenoch dismissed Reform as a "protest party" and said claims it was the real opposition were "nonsense".

Describing Reform as "another left-wing party", she said: "What they're trying to do is talk this situation into existence.

"Labour is going to be facing the Conservative Party at the next election and we're going to get them out."

The Conservatives' electoral struggles come as the party continues to languish in third place in most polls while Mrs Badenoch's personal ratings show widespread dissatisfaction with her performance.

Kemi Badenoch has insisted that the Conservatives are still the main opposition to Labour despite her party slumping to fourth in a Holyrood by-election this week.
Kemi Badenoch has insisted that the Conservatives are still the main opposition to Labour despite her party slumping to fourth in a Holyrood by-election this week. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, senior Tory and former leadership candidate Sir James Cleverly appeared this week to split from Mrs Badenoch on her claim that achieving net zero by 2050 was "impossible".

Speaking on Friday, she maintained that she would be able to turn things around, saying: "I've always said that things would be tough, in fact in some cases would likely get worse before they get better.

"There is a lot that needs doing, but I am of very, very strong confidence that the public will see that the party has changed and that we are the only credible alternative to Labour."

Her remarks followed a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in Westminster in which Mrs Badenoch launched a commission tasked with examining how leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would work.

While she stopped short of formally committing to leaving the convention, she said it was "likely" that Britain would "need to leave".

She said: "I won't commit my party to leaving the ECHR or other treaties without a clear plan to do so and without a full understanding of all the consequences."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest