Britain is being 'mugged' by illegal migration, says Kemi Badenoch as she urges 'Trump-style' travel bans

Britain is being 'mugged' by illegal migration, says Kemi Badenoch as she urges Trump-style travel bans. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The Conservative leader said Britain is being 'mugged' by illegal migration as she urges 'Trump-style' travel bans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mrs Badenoch said the UK could no longer be the "world's softest touch".

The Conservative leader said the UK had "lost control of the asylum system" and vowed to crackdown on "lawfare" which is obstructing border control.

She said Britain "will likely need to leave" the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) because it's being used to stop migrant deportations.

She said "Britain is being blocked".

“I have always said that if we need to leave the convention we should and having now considered the question closely I do believe that we will likely need to leave because I am yet to see a clear and coherent way to fix this within our current legal structures", Mrs Badenoch added.

The Tory leader said she would make a final decision on the ECHR 'problem' once the commission has delivered its final report this autumn.

Read more: Kemi Badenoch accuses Keir Starmer of 'chaos' as she blasts PM over winter fuel payments U-turn at fiery PMQs

Read more: Trump and Musk's breakup reveals the truth of populist politics, writes Lewis Goodall

If treaties get in the way, we will leave them.



Join me at 11am as I launch a major commission to tackle our rigged system. pic.twitter.com/UIXSqqpv2y — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 6, 2025

The Conservative leader said the UK had "lost control of the asylum system" and vowed to crackdown on "law fare" which is obstructing border control. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Mrs Badenoch has insisted that the Conservatives are still the main opposition to Labour despite her party slumping to fourth in a Holyrood by-election this week.

Thursday's vote in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse saw the Tories win just 6% of the vote while Reform surged into third place with 26% a month after routing Mrs Badenoch's party in local elections across England.

Reform's rise in the polls has led Sir Keir Starmer to regard Nigel Farage's party as Labour's main opposition in the current Parliament, despite having only five MPs.

Answering questions after a speech on Friday, Mrs Badenoch dismissed Reform as a "protest party" and said claims it was the real opposition were "nonsense".

Describing Reform as "another left-wing party", she said: "What they're trying to do is talk this situation into existence.

"Labour is going to be facing the Conservative Party at the next election and we're going to get them out."

The Conservatives' electoral struggles come as the party continues to languish in third place in most polls while Mrs Badenoch's personal ratings show widespread dissatisfaction with her performance.

Kemi Badenoch has insisted that the Conservatives are still the main opposition to Labour despite her party slumping to fourth in a Holyrood by-election this week. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, senior Tory and former leadership candidate Sir James Cleverly appeared this week to split from Mrs Badenoch on her claim that achieving net zero by 2050 was "impossible".

Speaking on Friday, she maintained that she would be able to turn things around, saying: "I've always said that things would be tough, in fact in some cases would likely get worse before they get better.

"There is a lot that needs doing, but I am of very, very strong confidence that the public will see that the party has changed and that we are the only credible alternative to Labour."

Her remarks followed a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in Westminster in which Mrs Badenoch launched a commission tasked with examining how leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would work.

While she stopped short of formally committing to leaving the convention, she said it was "likely" that Britain would "need to leave".

She said: "I won't commit my party to leaving the ECHR or other treaties without a clear plan to do so and without a full understanding of all the consequences."