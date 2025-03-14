British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

Former Head of the Army, Sir Peter Wall

By EJ Ward

The former head of the British Army has warned that the UK's military is in a "sorry state" due to years of underfunding, calling for a significant increase in defence spending to address growing security threats.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, General Sir Peter Wall, who served as Chief of the General Staff between 2010 and 2014, expressed deep concern over the declining size of the Army.

He told Nick he was “very concerned,' when asked about the state of the Army. “So it was 102,000 when I assumed command of the Army and under the fairly draconian Cameron cuts, it was scheduled to go down to 82,000. It's now hovering around 70,000, I believe."

The former top military officer also warned about ammunition stocks and funds for training.

“So manpower is incredibly important, but so too is weaponry, logistics, ammunition stocks and the funds to train people to a high pitch, to be able to orchestrate the very complex mixes of forces that we now have to field in this modern era. So we are in a sorry state,” he told LBC.

Sir Peter blamed the Army’s current condition to decades of financial neglect, blaming successive governments for prioritising other areas of spending over national security.

“That is a consequence of 10 to 15, maybe 20 years of consistent underfunding, driven by complacency, driven by the peace dividend being channelled into social welfare expenditure and a reliance on American goodwill. And it's not lost on anyone in America that effectively, indirectly their taxes are going to pay our social welfare bill.”

He warned that the UK would need to invest “well north of 3% of GDP for a decade” to reverse the decline in military capability and address the challenges posed by modern warfare.

His comments come amid growing concerns over international security, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to dominate global diplomacy.

Picture: Alamy

The British government has backed US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, amid signs that the Kremlin is setting conditions on the agreement.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has insisted it would be “wrong” for Vladimir Putin to impose demands before halting hostilities, arguing that a temporary pause in fighting is a necessary “first step” toward a lasting peace settlement.

US President Donald Trump has personally pushed for a 30-day ceasefire as part of negotiations with Ukraine, sending envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for talks with Russian officials. Putin has indicated support for the idea but suggested there are further issues to resolve before an agreement can be reached.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using ceasefire discussions as a stalling tactic, saying: “That’s why, in Moscow, they are surrounding the ceasefire idea with such preconditions that it either fails or gets dragged out for as long as possible.”

Speaking on Fox News, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz suggested that a potential peace deal could involve ceding the Donbas industrial region to Russian control. The Kremlin illegally annexed Donetsk and Luhansk in 2022 but does not fully control the territory.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to reinforce the UK’s position at a summit of the “coalition of the willing” on Saturday, following Foreign Secretary Lammy’s meetings with G7 counterparts in Canada.

Sir Keir has warned that failing to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine could prolong economic instability in the UK and across Europe.

“We know some basics: Putin’s appetite for conflict and for chaos is already there, and it will only grow,” he said.

His government has signalled continued support for US-led sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire proposal, with Downing Street stating: “President Trump’s leadership to suffocate Russia’s economy is welcome.”

The UK has also indicated a willingness to contribute troops to a future peacekeeping force to enforce any eventual agreement, with Sir Keir saying past settlements in Ukraine have been undermined by a failure to defend them.