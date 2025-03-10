Brits living near pylons to get thousands off electricity bills amid Labour planning overhaul - will you benefit?

10 March 2025, 14:49

Houses overshadowed by electricity pylons are set to receive money off their energy bills.
Houses overshadowed by electricity pylons are set to receive money off their energy bills. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits living near newly built pylons are set to get hundreds of pounds off their energy bills under new government infrastructure plans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As Labour looks to make progress on its plan to build 1.5 million new homes, Deputy PM Angela Rayner has announced households living within half a kilometre of new pylons will get access to a bill discount scheme giving them up to £2,500 on bills over 10 years.

The scheme is expected to be in place from 2026 and could save Brits up to £250 per year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: "This Government's Planning and Infrastructure Bill will slash energy bills for local people living near new projects, so they benefit as we drive forward in our mission to achieve a more prosperous and energy-secure future for the next generation."

Read more: Couple hit with £1,500 fine after migrant clung to the back of their motorhome to enter UK

Prime Minister Keir Starmer And Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner have pledged to build 1.5 million homes by the next parliament.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer And Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner have pledged to build 1.5 million homes by the next parliament. Picture: Getty

The Government hopes these plans will encourage projects like sports clubs, educational programmes or leisure facilities as part of efforts to reward communities that host new infrastructure.

The planning reforms are part of a drive to create a homegrown clean energy network and meet the Government's target to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

As part of these plans, some of the official bodies that previously had a say in infrastructure projects may no longer be consulted.

This includes Sport England, the Theatres Trust and the Garden History Society, while the scope of others who get to give input is set to be narrowed.

This announcement comes just days after Regulator Ofgem announced its energy price cap would go up by 6% from 1 April, taking the typical gas and electricity bill to £1,849 per year, from £1,738.

Industry onlookers had expected the price cap to rise by 5%.

Ofgem said a recent spike in wholesale prices was the main driver of the price rise, accounting for around 78% of the total increase, while a small increase in policy costs and associated inflationary pressures made up a further 22%.

Government pledges another £350 million for affordable homes

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "We know that no price rise is ever welcome, and that the cost of energy remains a huge challenge for many households.

"But our reliance on international gas markets leads to volatile wholesale prices, and continues to drive up bills, which is why it's more important than ever that we're driving forward investment in a cleaner, homegrown system.

"Energy debts that began during the energy crisis have reached record levels and without intervention will continue to grow. This puts families under huge stress and increases costs for all customers. We're developing plans that could give households with unmanageable debt the clean slate they need to move forward.

"We welcome the Government's support for these plans, and their plans to expand the Warm Home Discount, which will also offer financial help to nearly three million more households that need it most.

"If anyone is worried about paying their bills, I would urge them to reach out to their supplier to make sure they're getting all the help they can. Where possible, switching or fixing tariffs now could also help to bring costs down and provide certainty over coming payments."

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025.

“I hate to predict things” - Trump refuses to rule out US recession as trade war sends shocks through stock market
Mr Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in post until his successor is sworn in.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney send strong message to Trump after becoming Canadian prime minister
Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for UK work visa under proposed Conservative amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for UK work visa under proposed Conservative amendment to border bill
It was the "right and proper" decision to hold an independent investigation into allegations of bullying in Rupert Lowe's offices, the Reform UK deputy leader has said.

Suspending Rupert Lowe was 'right and proper' decision says Reform deputy leader Richard Tice
Reform UK MP, Rupert Lowe

Reform row rumbles on as Rupert Lowe claims he was 'warned' by leadership for being 'outspoken' about deportations
Nigel Farage has said that the public "does not like political parties that engage in constant infighting", in his first intervention since Rupert Lowe had the Reform UK whip suspended.

Reform UK’s ‘sense of unity has been dented’ after Rupert Lowe row but party ‘acted responsibly’, Farage says
Rupert Lowe was

Reform MP begs Nigel Farage to 'have dinner' with him in social media rant after party report him to police
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to retaliate against the United States

China confirms it will retaliate against 'arbitrary tariffs' from the US and accuses Washington of 'meeting good with evil'
Richard Tice speaking to LBC in Glasgow.

John Swinney branded 'jealous juvenile' by Reform UK

The independent reviewer of terror legislation has backed calls for social media to be banned for under 16s

UK's terror watchdog says calls to ban social media for under-16s 'have merit'