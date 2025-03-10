Brits living near pylons to get thousands off electricity bills amid Labour planning overhaul - will you benefit?

By Henry Moore

Brits living near newly built pylons are set to get hundreds of pounds off their energy bills under new government infrastructure plans.

As Labour looks to make progress on its plan to build 1.5 million new homes, Deputy PM Angela Rayner has announced households living within half a kilometre of new pylons will get access to a bill discount scheme giving them up to £2,500 on bills over 10 years.

The scheme is expected to be in place from 2026 and could save Brits up to £250 per year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: "This Government's Planning and Infrastructure Bill will slash energy bills for local people living near new projects, so they benefit as we drive forward in our mission to achieve a more prosperous and energy-secure future for the next generation."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer And Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner have pledged to build 1.5 million homes by the next parliament. Picture: Getty

The Government hopes these plans will encourage projects like sports clubs, educational programmes or leisure facilities as part of efforts to reward communities that host new infrastructure.

The planning reforms are part of a drive to create a homegrown clean energy network and meet the Government's target to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

As part of these plans, some of the official bodies that previously had a say in infrastructure projects may no longer be consulted.

This includes Sport England, the Theatres Trust and the Garden History Society, while the scope of others who get to give input is set to be narrowed.

This announcement comes just days after Regulator Ofgem announced its energy price cap would go up by 6% from 1 April, taking the typical gas and electricity bill to £1,849 per year, from £1,738.

Industry onlookers had expected the price cap to rise by 5%.

Ofgem said a recent spike in wholesale prices was the main driver of the price rise, accounting for around 78% of the total increase, while a small increase in policy costs and associated inflationary pressures made up a further 22%.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "We know that no price rise is ever welcome, and that the cost of energy remains a huge challenge for many households.

"But our reliance on international gas markets leads to volatile wholesale prices, and continues to drive up bills, which is why it's more important than ever that we're driving forward investment in a cleaner, homegrown system.

"Energy debts that began during the energy crisis have reached record levels and without intervention will continue to grow. This puts families under huge stress and increases costs for all customers. We're developing plans that could give households with unmanageable debt the clean slate they need to move forward.

"We welcome the Government's support for these plans, and their plans to expand the Warm Home Discount, which will also offer financial help to nearly three million more households that need it most.

"If anyone is worried about paying their bills, I would urge them to reach out to their supplier to make sure they're getting all the help they can. Where possible, switching or fixing tariffs now could also help to bring costs down and provide certainty over coming payments."