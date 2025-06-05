'Outright totalitarian': Row over burqa erupts after Reform UK MP calls on Prime Minister to implement ban

LBC Debate: Reform's Sarah Pochin calls for burqa ban

By Flaminia Luck

A row has erupted after a newly-elected Reform MP called on the Prime Minister to ban the burqa.

The burqa is a loose-fitting, full-body covering worn by some Muslim women that typically includes a veil covering the face, often with a mesh screen over the eyes to allow for vision.

Yesterday, in the House of Commons Sarah Pochin asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would be joining countries including France, Denmark and Belgium in banning the face and body covering worn by some Muslim women.

Her question triggered disquiet in the Commons and cries of "shame" from MPs.

LBC's Nick Ferrari spoke to two women with opposing views on the matter on Thursday morning.

Journalist Khadija Khan said it is the "right time we discus" the issue, describing it as a security and a gender equality concern.

Journalist and broadcoast Khadija Khan supports the ban. Picture: LBC

She described the burqa as "not just a piece of clothing" but attired that comes with a "misogynistic ideology" that "denigrates women".

She criticised the "dismissive" Prime Minister for his reaction to the question, adding it was a "shame" he refused to answer and that his indifference was "staggering".

Muslim Yemeni activist Lila Tamea opposes the ban. Picture: LBC

'Dangerous move'

Nick was also joined by Lila Tamea, a Muslim Yemeni activist.

She opposes the ban saying that "forcing people to uncover something they don't wish to uncover is outright totalitarian".

She added: "Forcing anyone to reveal an item or any area of their body they don't want to is a dangerous move, it's a slippery slope".

She said there is a "lot of nuance" in regards to the definition of the burqa, and that there is a "deep misunderstanding" over the meaning of the veil.

Picture: LBC

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Ms Pochin (Runcorn and Helsby) said: "Given the Prime Minister's desire to strengthen strategic alignment with our European neighbours, will he in the interests of public safety follow the lead of France, Denmark, Belgium and others and ban the burka?"

Then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy introduced the ban in France in 2010.

Anyone found wearing the covering in a public space can face a fine of 150 euros (£125). It has since been unsuccessfully challenged in the European courts.

Belgium brought in a similar ban a year later, and other countries including Denmark and Austria have got similar laws.

Switzerland was the latest European country to introduce a prohibition, which started on January 1 this year.