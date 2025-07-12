Matt Frei 10am - 12pm
"You're disgusting!" Caller Lyn outraged by suggestion her pension be cut
12 July 2025, 09:44
"I think you're absolutely disgusting, I really do."
Caller Lyn cannot believe the nerve of James Hanson to suggest pensions shouldn't be rising as much as they are.
Lyn thinks she's found a much better cost-cutting measure: Stop the boats and scrap foreign aid.
But, as James points out, the numbers don't quite add up. Whose side are you on?