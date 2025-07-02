Chancellor Rachel Reeves cries during PMQs as Starmer says 'she's going nowhere' after welfare bill storm

Concerns have been voiced for Rachel Reeves after she appeared to wipe away tears in the Commons. Picture: Parliament TV

By Asher McShane

Rachel Reeves shed a tear during PMQs today as Sir Keir Starmer declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the election - as concerns were voiced over the Chancellor's upset appearance in the Commons.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While Sir Keir Starmer has defended his welfare reforms saying they will be "better for individuals, better for the taxpayer, and better for the economy,” the chancellor could be seen behind him bearing a grim expression.

It appeared she wiped away tears after Kemi Badenoch asked whether Ms Reeves would still be in post at the next election.

Rachel Reeves was seen seemingly weeping during PMQs today. Picture: Parliament TV

Sir Keir dodged the question about whether Ms Reeves would be in place for the remainder of the Parliament, saying Mrs Badenoch "certainly won't".

The Tory leader replied: "How awful for the Chancellor that he couldn't confirm that she would stay in place."

Rachel Reeves appears to cry at PMQs

Ms Badenoch said Sir Keir was “using” the chancellor as a “human shield… to hide his own incompetence”

She said Ms Reeves looks "absolutely miserable", adding that MPs are going on the record "saying the chancellor is toast".

"She is a human shield for his incompetence," Ms Badenoch said.

A spokesman for the Chancellor said her upset was due to "a personal matter."

"The chancellor will be working out of Downing Street this afternoon," the spokesman added.

Sir Keir Starmer's press secretary said today that Ms Reeves "is going nowhere" as Chancellor and retains the Prime Minister's "full backing".

The Chancellor's sister, Labour minister Ellie Reeves, appeared to be holding her sister’s hand as she left the chamber on Wednesday.

Read more: Minister warns of ‘financial cost’ of welfare cuts climbdown as tax rises loom within months

Read more: Starmer refuses to rule out tax rises as he defends welfare reform bill after ‘humiliating’ climbdown

It appeared she wiped away tears after Kemi Badenoch asked whether Ms Reeves would still be in post at the next election. Picture: Parliament TV

In a terse exchange at PMQs, Conservative leader Ms Badenoch said: "It's been a difficult week for the Prime Minister. So let's start with something simple. Can the Prime Minister tell the House how much his welfare Bill is going to save?"

The Prime Minister replied: "What we delivered last night was a Bill which ends mandatory reassessment of those with severe disabilities, that is the right thing to do. It re-balances Universal Credit, that is long overdue. And it sets out a pathway to reform of Pip (personal independence payment).

"It's consistent with the principles I set out throughout. If you can work, you should work. If you need help into work, the state should provide the help. The system that they broke doesn't do so."

He added: "If you can't work, you must be supported and protected. The reformed welfare system that we're putting place will be better for individuals, better for the taxpayer, and better for the economy."

Earlier, minister Pat McFadden said here will be "financial consequences" to Sir Keir last-minute climbdown on welfare reform.

Mr McFadden said that ministers "will keep to the tax promises" in their election manifesto.

Rachel Reeves has seen the £4.8 billion predicted savings from welfare changes whittled away through the Government's changes to plans designed to keep backbenchers onside.

In a late concession on Tuesday evening, ministers shelved plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), with any changes now only coming after a review of the benefit.

The Prime Minister had a revolt of almost 50 MPs regardless of the changes.

Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and Resolution Foundation think tanks warned that Tuesday's concessions meant Ms Reeves could now expect no "net savings" by 2029/30 - a key year for meeting her fiscal targets.

Ministers have repeatedly insisted that Labour will not raise taxes on "working people", specifically income tax, national insurance or VAT.

But Ms Reeves also remains committed to her "iron clad" fiscal rules, which require day-to-day spending to be covered by revenues - not borrowing - in 2029/30.

Despite the last-minute concessions, a total of 49 Labour MPs rebelled and voted against the legislation, the largest revolt of Sir Keir Starmer's premiership.

Overall, the legislation cleared its first parliamentary hurdle by 335 votes to 260, a majority of 75.

The changes were announced by minister Sir Stephen Timms to MPs in the Commons, and came after a first round of concessions offered last week did not seem enough to quell the rebellion.

Mr McFadden described the wrangling as a "difficult process" but saidthat the Government "got to a position where the second reading of the Bill was passed".