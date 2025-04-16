Embassy slams 'anti-China rhetoric' as it takes aim at 'arrogance' of UK politicians amid row over British Steel

16 April 2025, 18:13

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

China's embassy in Britain has criticised the "arrogance, ignorance and twisted mindset" of UK politicians towards Chinese business, as it defended British Steel's owner Jingye.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"Anti-China" rhetoric by politicians was labelled "extremely absurd", by the embassy's spokesperson.

Ministers intervened at the weekend and have been racing to secure supplies to keep the blast furnaces at Scunthorpe running, after talks with Jingye broke down.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has since suggested Chinese firms would be viewed "in a different way" over future approaches for involvement in the steel industry. He had accused Jingye of not acting in "good faith" in negotiations over the company.

The Chinese embassy's spokesperson said: "The anti-China rhetoric of some individual British politicians is extremely absurd, reflecting their arrogance, ignorance and twisted mindset."

Caller Aaron gives Natasha Devon insight into how Scunthorpe is handling the problems at British Steel

They said Jingye was a private Chinese business and "conducts operation on its own". The spokesperson pointed to years of losses by British Steel before Jingye took control in 2020.

They said Jingye had put in "substantial funding" to keep British Steel afloat, and claimed steel workers could have been unemployed otherwise.

The embassy said the decision by British Steel, under Jingye's ownership, to close its blast furnaces and build electric arc furnaces is "normal" as part of the UK Government's net-zero strategy.

The spokesperson added: "At a time when the US is wielding the tariff stick against all countries, the UK included, and engaging in unilateral and protectionist trade bullying, those British politicians just keep slandering the Chinese government and Chinese enterprises instead of criticising the United States. What on earth are they up to?

"Any words or deeds that politicise or maliciously hype up business issues will undermine the confidence of Chinese business investors in the UK and damage China-UK economic and trade co-operation.

"We urge the British Government to follow the principles of fairness, impartiality and non-discrimination and to make sure that the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies in the UK are protected.

"At the same time, it is hoped that the British Government will continue to engage in consultations and negotiations with Jingye to actively seek a solution acceptable to all parties. We will continue to follow the development of this situation."

A worker at one of the Blast Furnaces at British Steel's steelworks site in Scunthorpe
A worker at one of the Blast Furnaces at British Steel's steelworks site in Scunthorpe. Picture: Getty

Raw materials such as coking coal procured by the Government to keep the Scunthorpe plant running arrived in the UK on Tuesday.

Number 10 had said, earlier this week, that talks with the site's owners had made it "clear that they wanted to shut the blast furnaces", which could have left thousands of jobs at risk.

Jingye had stopped ordering raw materials and had begun selling off existing supplies, Mr Reynolds previously said, sparking concerns the plant could close within days.

Asked about potential future investment in the industry, Mr Reynolds said on Tuesday "I think you would look at a Chinese firm in a different way but I'm really keen to stress the action we've taken here was to step in, because it was one specific company that I thought wasn't acting in the UK's national interest."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday the approach to China needs "a completely different rethink".

He said: "You know what? If that means less investment from China, then, frankly, so be it."

He added: "They have increasingly, over the last decade, become a nation that is not a friend of ours in any way."

The criticism has come as the Government has sought economic ties with Beijing. Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited in January and secured £600 million of investment. Trade minister Douglas Alexander was in the country for meetings in recent days.

Treasury minister James Murray suggested the Government is striking a "balance" when it comes to Chinese investment into the UK.

Mr Murray told Sky News: "There are 450,000 jobs in the UK that rely on exports with China. We need to make sure we're encouraging investment from China in the UK.

"But when it comes to critical infrastructure, when there is foreign investment or foreign involvement from any country in critical infrastructure, that needs the highest level of scrutiny.

"That's the balance which the Government is taking, making sure we're protecting our national interests that encourage inward investment and trade around the world."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest