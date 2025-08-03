Sir Chris Bryant says he was abused by National Youth Theatre boss as a teenager

3 August 2025, 18:53 | Updated: 3 August 2025, 19:36

Senior Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant has claimed he was sexually abused by the boss of the National Youth Theatre when he was 16.
Senior Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant has claimed he was sexually abused by the boss of the National Youth Theatre when he was 16. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Senior Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant has claimed he was sexually abused by the boss of the National Youth Theatre when he was 16.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Chris said Michael Croft, who died in 1986, abused him during the summer of 1978 after inviting him to dinner while the now-politician was attending the theatre company.

The MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, who was 16 at the time, told The Sunday Times that during a dinner he had gone to the toilet and came back to find Mr Croft naked but for a silk robe.

Read More: Jenrick 'reprimanded by civil servant' after saying terror suspects came across Channel on small boats

Read More: Yvette Cooper unveils fast-track asylum plan to tackle backlog with refugees' appeals heard 'within weeks'

He then asked the youngster for sex, with Sir Chris saying he felt he had no option but to accept, and that the incident had left him feeling like "a 16-year-old whore".

In a statement, the National Youth Theatre told The Sunday Times that it was "very sorry that this happened to him and to others who have previously shared with us their accounts of historic abuse by the same perpetrator".

Mr Croft was 40 years older than Sir Chris at the time of the alleged abuse.

File photo dated 08/02/24 of of Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant speaking at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. Sir Chris Bryant says he was sexually abused
Sir Chris Bryant (pictured), who was 16 at the time, told The Sunday Times that during a dinner he had gone to the toilet and came back to find Michael Croft naked but for a silk robe. Picture: Alamy
English actor Michael Croft in front of the cast of Zigger Zagger, National Youth Theatre, UK 1980s
Sir Chris said Michael Croft (pictured in 1980s) abused him during the summer of 1978 after inviting him to dinner while the now-politician was attending the theatre company. Picture: Alamy

During the interview timed to coincide with the release of his book, Sir Chris said: "I don't like telling this very much because I've not told it very often.

"It was always the same Italian in King's Cross. He would eat and drink, I would eat, then he would theoretically give me a lift home, except I always ended up at his house."

Sir Chris said Mr Croft never made an advance towards him again after the abuse, and the pair remained friends afterwards.

Sir Chris, an ordained minister, conducted Mr Croft's funeral remaining friends. An ordained minister, he conducted Mr Croft's funeral.

The Labour frontbencher previous claimed in 2022 that he has been groped by five male MPs during his 24-year tenure in the House of Commons.

Sir Chris, the Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms, said that five MPs had touched his bottom, and that one of them also forcefully felt his crotch.

The MP made the claims in Code of Conduct, a book which he called for Parliament to be cleaned up.

"Over the years five male MPs have felt my bottom uninvited," he wrote in the book.

"One of them, who was not out, did so repeatedly.

"Another who is still in the House and still does not accept that he is gay, pushed me against a wall and felt my crotch."

Chris Bryant shares how he was 'touched up' by male MPs

Sir Chris, who is gay, said: "I remember when I came out, in 2001, I was regularly touched up by older, senior gay – they weren't out – MPs.

"I never felt I was able to report it because you end up being part of the story, that’s the last thing you want.

"I think a lot of women have been through that."

He did not name the MPs and added that racism and misogyny is "certainly still around in Parliament".

Other MPs have complained of a culture of sexual bullying and abuse in Parliament.

Download the new LBC app now
Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’