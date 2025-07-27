Corbyn hints at 'Your Party' as name for new political movement as sign-ups near 500,000

27 July 2025, 12:12 | Updated: 27 July 2025, 13:20

The former Labour leader announced the launch of the party— which does not yet officially exist — alongside co-founder Zarah Sultana on Thursday.
By Frankie Elliott

Jeremy Corbyn has suggested his new party may end up being called Your Party after all, as sign-ups for the new group edge closer to 500,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair invited voters to register their interest via the website yourparty.uk, prompting many to believe the group's name was Your Party.

But that idea appeared ton be quashed when Ms Sultana wrote on X: “It’s not called Your Party!”

However, while speaking to Novara Media at the Stop Starving Gaza demonstration outside Downing Street on Friday, Mr Corbyn said: “The working title is yourparty.uk – it’s your party.

Read more: Green Party hopeful shuts down calls for alliance with Corbyn and Sultana’s new left-wing movement

"Now, it may not end up being the name, but it might be the name. I want ideas for the name. If you’ve got ideas for the name, let me know, OK?”

More than 300,000 people registered their interest in the political group in just over 24 hours after the website went live.

Momentum continued on Saturday, when Ms Sultana revealed that 450,000 people had "signed up to fight back".

At the current rate, Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana will expect to reach half-a-million sign-ups sooner rather than later, ahead of an expected founding conference this autumn.

They are then expected to prepare the party to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party in the local elections in May 2026, a key electoral test for the Prime Minister.

Outlining the party’s core message, Mr Corbyn said: "Britain should be a voice for peace in the world, not a voice for new nuclear weapons, not a voice for war, not a voice for selling arms.

"Secondly, our country is deeply divided. The levels of poverty are getting worse and worse. We’re having none of that.

"We are a community-based, grassroots united organisation determined to challenge the establishment and bring about real political change to give real hope."

Mr Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended following a row over a report into antisemitism in the party.

He was expelled in 2024 and successfully stood as an Independent candidate in the summer general election.

His new party co-founder Ms Sultana, who has sat in the Commons as an independent MP since losing the Labour whip in 2024, represents the Coventry South constituency.

She had the whip withdrawn after rebelling against the Labour government to vote in favour of scrapping the two-child benefit cap. She later resigned her Labour membership in 2025.

Ms Sultana cited several reasons for founding a new party - including government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.

She also accused the government of being an "active participant" in genocide, adding: "We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering," she said in a statement announcing her resignation.

In a parting statement, she declared: "In 2029, The choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism. Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

