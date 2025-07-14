Exclusive

Corbyn-Sultana party could draw level with Labour, new polling suggests

14 July 2025, 17:38

Former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn M.P. (left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South outside London Euston train station. Thursday August 18, 2022.
Former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn M.P. (left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South outside London Euston train station. Thursday August 18, 2022. Picture: Alamy
Connor Hand

By Connor Hand

A new poll suggests that a party jointly led by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn could be level with Labour in national voting intention.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Find Out Now, indicates that a Corbyn-Sultana party could significantly dent Labour’s share of the vote.

Of the 650 people polled, 15% said they would support the new party, matching Labour’s 15% share.

The greatest level of support for a potential new party comes from those aged 18–29, with 33% saying they would back a new left-wing party — ahead of Reform UK (24%) and Labour (18%).

Sultana, MP for Coventry South, resigned the Labour whip earlier this month to focus on leading a new party with the former Labour leader. There has not yet been a formal launch, but Mr Corbyn has pledged the party will “be for justice”.

Both Labour and the Green Party could see their vote squeezed by the introduction of a new left-wing party, which is likely to call for greater wealth redistribution and a more full-throated opposition to the war in Gaza.

The polling suggests that both Labour and the Greens could each lose six points to a nascent Corbyn-Sultana party.

A recent survey by More in Common found that a Corbyn-only party could attract 10% of the vote, underscoring the impact a new party could have on the national stage.

Tyron Surmon, Head of Research at FindOutNow said: "This polling clearly shows that a new left-wing party could gain a significant vote share at the next election, being larger than even the Liberal Democrats [at 9% in this poll]."

"While further fragmentation on the left would harm Labour’s chances at the next election, it only slightly affects their current polling numbers, given these voters had largely already abandoned Labour. Instead, the most affected party would be the Greens - up to half their current voters deciding to switch their vote."

Reform UK are perhaps the greatest beneficiaries of this development. The Find Out Now poll found that their 34% share would be unaffected, while Reform figures were reportedly seen cheering at a Westminster party after news of Sultana’s defection broke.

A source close to the new party said: “This isn’t just a poll — it’s a warning. People across Britain are rising up. The two-party system is broken — from cities to small towns, from all walks of life, there’s a hunger for real change.”

“With a formal launch expected in the coming weeks, this could mark the most significant political upheaval in decades — a movement powerful enough to topple the status quo.”

LBC approached both the Labour Party and the Green Party for comment.

