Labour's youngest councillor, 19, quits after being 'bullied' and branded racist for calling for CCTV in minicabs

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon was accused of racism after calling for CCTV to be installed in minicabs. Picture: Linkedin

By Asher McShane

One of Britain's youngest councillors has claimed she was bullied out of the party after calling for CCTV to be installed in minicabs.

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon, 19, has left Peterborough city council’s Labour group after allegedly being bullied and subject to anti-Semitic abuse.

She said she was falsely accused of racism after raising concerns about the safety of passengers in Peterborough’s minicabs, many of which are driven by Asian men.

She said councillors accused her and her wider family of “targeting fellow Asian Labour councillors”.

Ms Blakemore-Creedon argued in favour of CCTV being installed in council-licensed minicabs, but the move was voted down by the party’s minority-ruling administration.

Effective today, I am resigning from the Labour Group on Peterborough City Council.



I feel as though I have sustained bullying and marginalisation within the group after raising serious concerns—concerns which, in my view, were not treated with the seriousness they deserved.… — Daisy Blakemore (@DaisyBlakemore) May 5, 2025

She has flatly denied any accusations of racism.

Ms Blakemore-Creedon, whose mother is Jewish, will now sit on the council as an independent and she has said she is disappointed because ‘Labour is in my blood’.

“I’m so disappointed with all this because my morals have always been Labour. Labour is in my blood. My grandfather was a major supporter. But my entire family have been left really disappointed as well,” she said.

“When I argued for more safety measures in minicabs it led to a lot of ugly comments by people in the Labour group. I got messages from fellow Labour councillors accusing me of racism because lots of the cab drivers are Asian.

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon, 19, has left Peterborough city council’s Labour group amid accusations of bullying and anti-Semitic abuse. Picture: Alamy

“But I wasn't targeting Asian drivers. I was talking about safeguarding for everyone, passengers and drivers.”

Shen announced her resignation from Labour on Monday in a message on X: “I feel as though I have sustained bullying and marginalisation within the group after raising serious concerns - concerns which, in my view, were not treated with the seriousness they deserved,' she said.

“Following this, I was deeply disturbed to find myself accused of racism, with suggestions that I and my family were "targeting fellow Asian Labour councillors".

“These accusations are completely unfounded and deeply hurtful. I have also raised a formal complaint regarding these matters, which has now been delayed twice, reportedly due to concerns about the political impact on the party, rather than a focus on justice or resolution.”

She will now sit on the council as an independent. Picture: Facebook

Leader of Peterborough city council and of the Labour group, Dennis Jones, said that he was 'disappointed' by Ms Blakemore-Creedon's decision to resign.

A Labour Party spokesperson added: “All complaints are assessed thoroughly in line with the Labour Party's rules and procedures.”

Ms Blakemore-Creedon told The Telegraph she had subsequently been subjected to anti-Semitic comments, with one prominent Labour supporter in Peterborough accusing her of being “on the payroll” of Benjamin Netanyahu.

She said: “This person used the cab safety issue to make an anti-Semitic comment based on my Jewish heritage. It was horrible. I reported this to the Labour Party, but nothing has been done.”

Cllr Daisy Blakemore-Creedon was elected as councillor for the Fletton and Woodston ward last year at just 18 years old, a week before she was due to take her A-level exams.