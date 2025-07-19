Danny Dyer calls for working-class people to be put in charge as he slams Keir Starmer as 'non-entity'

Danny Dyer has dismissed the Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a "non-entity". Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Actor Danny Dyer has dismissed Sir Keir Starmer as a "non-entity" and called for working-class people to be running the country.

The former EastEnders star previously labelled former Conservative prime minister David Cameron a "twat" for leaving other people to sort out Brexit and is similarly forthright about the incumbent of Number 10 Downing Street.

He told The Daily Telegraph: "We need a leader. He's not a leader. I don't know what the f*** he is. He's a f****** non-entity.

"I feel sorry for the people when he goes to a factory and they put these poor people behind him and you can tell they all hate his guts."

Dyer previously labelled former Conservative prime minister David Cameron a "twat". Picture: Alamy

Dyer, 47, added that "nobody in politics is likeable" and questioned the lack of working-class people in positions of power.

"They should be running our country, not people pretending they're working class because they've had a pint in a pub," he said.

Having voted for Brexit, Dyer said his televised outburst against the now Lord Cameron came from frustration about what was happening, a feeling he says has not gone away.

"I just posed the question about what it was," he says. "What the f*** does Brexit actually mean? We're 10 years down the line. Have we left or not?"

Sir Keir Starmer has had a recent dip in popularity. Picture: Alamy

Dyer left EastEnders in 2022 and has enjoyed further success with Rivals and Mr Bigstuff, which returns for a second series on Sky on Thursday.

He is keen to use his success to help other actors from a working-class background.

"What's important to me now is I try to do good, classy work, and if I've got the clout, to roll in as many young working-class people and give them some opportunities," he said.

"Let's audition some kids who've never auditioned before, really get the raw talent, not necessarily Rada-trained kids."