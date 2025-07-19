Danny Dyer calls for working-class people to be put in charge as he slams Keir Starmer as 'non-entity'

Danny Dyer has dismissed the Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a "non-entity". Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Actor Danny Dyer has dismissed Sir Keir Starmer as a "non-entity" and called for working-class people to be running the country.

The former EastEnders star previously labelled former Conservative prime minister David Cameron a "twat" for leaving other people to sort out Brexit and is similarly forthright about the incumbent of Number 10 Downing Street.

He told The Daily Telegraph: "We need a leader. He's not a leader. I don't know what the f*** he is. He's a f****** non-entity.

"I feel sorry for the people when he goes to a factory and they put these poor people behind him and you can tell they all hate his guts."

Danny Dyer poses on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards on Sunday 7 April 2019 at Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture by Credit: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News
Dyer previously labelled former Conservative prime minister David Cameron a "twat". Picture: Alamy

Dyer, 47, added that "nobody in politics is likeable" and questioned the lack of working-class people in positions of power.

"They should be running our country, not people pretending they're working class because they've had a pint in a pub," he said.

Having voted for Brexit, Dyer said his televised outburst against the now Lord Cameron came from frustration about what was happening, a feeling he says has not gone away.

"I just posed the question about what it was," he says. "What the f*** does Brexit actually mean? We're 10 years down the line. Have we left or not?"

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has had a recent dip in popularity. Picture: Alamy

Dyer left EastEnders in 2022 and has enjoyed further success with Rivals and Mr Bigstuff, which returns for a second series on Sky on Thursday.

He is keen to use his success to help other actors from a working-class background.

"What's important to me now is I try to do good, classy work, and if I've got the clout, to roll in as many young working-class people and give them some opportunities," he said.

"Let's audition some kids who've never auditioned before, really get the raw talent, not necessarily Rada-trained kids."

