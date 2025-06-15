Exclusive

Labour minister unable to say if UK would offer operational support to Israel

15 June 2025, 11:14 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 11:54

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones speaks to LBC
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Labour minister Darren Jones has been unable to confirm whether the UK would offer further operational support to Israel, if asked, amid continued exchange of fire with Iran.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK government has been clear that the UK was not involved in Israel's actions striking Iran over the last few days.

LBC's Lewis Goodall pushed the Chief Secretary to the Treasury on whether the UK is prepared for offer more operational assistance, should Israel ask for it, similar to how the UK helped shoot down Iranian missiles last year.

Mr Jones refused to comment on a hypothetical situation, stating: "Last year when Iran sent a number of drones and missiles across into Israel, we were involved in helping Israel to defend itself at that stage.

"But even though that is true, you'll appreciate I'm not going to speculate on what may or may not happen operationally now whilst my colleagues are having to deal with the situation as it unfolds."

Mr Jones confirmed we've sent fighter jets and refuelling capabilities to the region, "predominantly because of UK personnel that are based in Iraq and Syria as part of our anti Daesh contributions".

Read more: UK sends RAF jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict spirals - Starmer urges deescalation amid missile strikes

Read more: Keir Starmer reiterates need to ‘de-escalate’ Israel-Iran conflict

Fire and smoke rise into the sky after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15
Fire and smoke rise into the sky after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15. Picture: Getty

The Labour minister reiterated the government's position that calls for de-escalation, not escalation. He said: "Anything that is not de-escalatory, we obviously do not support."

Mr Jones added: "We've always supported Israel's right to defend itself. But as you'll also know from other actions happening in the region in respect of Gaza and the West Bank, we have difference of opinions with Israel as well.

"So these things are never clear cut one way or the other. But we're very clear that for I think everybody's sake in the Middle East right now, the best thing to do would be to de-escalate the situation."

Mel Stride speaking to Lewis Goodall on LBC
Mel Stride speaking to Lewis Goodall on LBC. Picture: LBC

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride told Lewis the Prime Minister made "the right call" in making sure that we move assets, fighter jets, refuelling capability over to the region in order to protect the bases that we have there.

Mr Stride said: "As to where this goes next, I don't think anybody should be preempting that. I think we have to see where it goes in terms of what we should be focusing on now - it is de-escalation."

Asked whether Britain should accept an Israeli request for further support, he said: "I think you'd have to see exactly, precisely what the circumstances were at the time, because these are very big decisions.

"But there have been a couple of occasions now in the recent past where, as you say, we have helped to intercept drones and missiles.

"But I think it's really important that with these very delicate matters that we do look very carefully at the precise situation at the time before plunging into speculating on what decisions we take".

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest