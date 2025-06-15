Exclusive

Labour minister unable to say if UK would offer operational support to Israel

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Labour minister Darren Jones has been unable to confirm whether the UK would offer further operational support to Israel, if asked, amid continued exchange of fire with Iran.

The UK government has been clear that the UK was not involved in Israel's actions striking Iran over the last few days.

LBC's Lewis Goodall pushed the Chief Secretary to the Treasury on whether the UK is prepared for offer more operational assistance, should Israel ask for it, similar to how the UK helped shoot down Iranian missiles last year.

Mr Jones refused to comment on a hypothetical situation, stating: "Last year when Iran sent a number of drones and missiles across into Israel, we were involved in helping Israel to defend itself at that stage.

"But even though that is true, you'll appreciate I'm not going to speculate on what may or may not happen operationally now whilst my colleagues are having to deal with the situation as it unfolds."

Mr Jones confirmed we've sent fighter jets and refuelling capabilities to the region, "predominantly because of UK personnel that are based in Iraq and Syria as part of our anti Daesh contributions".

Fire and smoke rise into the sky after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15. Picture: Getty

The Labour minister reiterated the government's position that calls for de-escalation, not escalation. He said: "Anything that is not de-escalatory, we obviously do not support."

Mr Jones added: "We've always supported Israel's right to defend itself. But as you'll also know from other actions happening in the region in respect of Gaza and the West Bank, we have difference of opinions with Israel as well.

"So these things are never clear cut one way or the other. But we're very clear that for I think everybody's sake in the Middle East right now, the best thing to do would be to de-escalate the situation."

Mel Stride speaking to Lewis Goodall on LBC. Picture: LBC

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride told Lewis the Prime Minister made "the right call" in making sure that we move assets, fighter jets, refuelling capability over to the region in order to protect the bases that we have there.

Mr Stride said: "As to where this goes next, I don't think anybody should be preempting that. I think we have to see where it goes in terms of what we should be focusing on now - it is de-escalation."

Asked whether Britain should accept an Israeli request for further support, he said: "I think you'd have to see exactly, precisely what the circumstances were at the time, because these are very big decisions.

"But there have been a couple of occasions now in the recent past where, as you say, we have helped to intercept drones and missiles.

"But I think it's really important that with these very delicate matters that we do look very carefully at the precise situation at the time before plunging into speculating on what decisions we take".