David Lammy 'reassured' UK isn't complicit in Israel crimes and insists 'we aren't sending anything IDF could use' in Gaza

David Lammy has admitted that Britain does still send some materials and parts to Israel as part of international pooled efforts. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

The Foreign Secretary has said he's "reassured" the UK isn't complicit in Israel's crimes and insisted "we aren't sending anything the IDF could use" in Gaza.

David Lammy has admitted that Britain does still send some materials and parts to Israel as part of international pooled efforts.

And he could not guarantee that some of those goods would not end up in Israel.

But he told Full Disclosure With James O'Brien that he was confident Britain had done all it could to "make sure we're not complicit".

Last year the government announced it would suspend some arms sales to Israel as the situation in the Middle East deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure to recognise the state of Palestine, after President Macron of France said now was the time to do so.

A group of influential MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee has called on them to do the same, with a cross party group of MPs expected to follow suit.

The Prime Minister is said to be reluctant to make the move just yet.

Mr Lammy told James: "I am reassured that the decision I took in September not to send arms because I felt there was a clear risk of a breach of international humanitarian law, means that we're not complicit.

"Yes, we do send things. But we're not sending anything that the IDF could use to be used in Gaza. We're not actually sending direct parts to Israel that could be used in an F35s..."

The Foreign Secretary admitted there was a "global pool" that the UK does send parts to.

But he said that pulling out of that would put Britain and Europe's security at risk - and that wasn't something he was prepared to do.

Mr Lammy explained: "There is this global pool on the F35 that we do put into, and so we can't guarantee that something does not end up in Israel without pulling out of that pool altogether.

"People say pull out the pool... Are they really saying we should ground important aircraft that's used to keep Europe safe? Should we really turn around and tell the Baltics, look, sorry, you're on your own with Putin? I don't think they really mean that.

"So we've done all that we can do to make sure we're not complicit, and I'm satisfied of that. I want to put the war to an end. And of course, I wake up every day doing all I can, not just on my own, but with partners to bring this war to an end."

Last week Mr Lammy described the situation in Gaza as "horrific" and he deeply regretted not being able to help end the war.

He also suggested the UK could face further sanctions, too.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, he said: "We suspended arms sales that could be used in Gaza. We restored funding to UNRWA. We suspended a free trade agreement discussion with the Israeli government. Three packages of sanctions for violent settlers. We sanctioned Israeli government ministers. So we have acted and we will act further."

Mr Lammy expressed his continued support for an "enduring ceasefire, not a pause", adding: "This war has got to come to an end."

The Foreign Secretary rejected claims by pro-Palestine protesters that the UK is selling arms to Israel, stating: "The UK is not supplying Israel with arms that can be used in Gaza."

"We have the most robust export licensing regime in the planet and we are not doing that," he added.

He explained the UK might be sending a particular chemical for use in a university, or kit for journalists to use during conflict.

"So the truth is we're exporting things that are controlled substances. But they're not for use in the prosecution by the IDF of this war."