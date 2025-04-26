David Lammy travels to Gulf for visits to Oman and Qatar

26 April 2025, 06:54 | Updated: 26 April 2025, 07:01

David Lammy said it was "deeply concerning" that they had not been allowed into the country.
David Lammy will visit Oman for the first time since be became Foreign Secretary. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is travelling to the Persian Gulf on Saturday after he attends the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, alongside the Prime Minister.

David Lammy will visit Oman for the first time since be became Foreign Secretary.

In Oman, he will discuss recent US-Iran talks aimed at stopping Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

He will also visit Qatar and hold talks with its leaders about boosting trade with the UK.

Both visits also give the Foreign Secretary the chance to discuss the latest efforts to bring about peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and Houthi rebels' threats to shipping in the Red Sea.

Britain's Foreign secretary David Lammy attends the ceremony held on the occasion of the Anzac Day in London, United Kingdom on April 25, 2025. Picture: Getty
David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe.
Mr Lammy said: “The UK’s relationship with the Gulf continues to go from strength to strength. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the visit, Mr Lammy said: "The UK's relationship with the Gulf continues to go from strength to strength.

"Our partnerships are unlocking huge investment opportunities in the UK and creating jobs in the industries of the future which is at the very heart of our plan for change.

"But boosting growth is reliant on building stability. It's vital we engage closely with partners like Qatar and Oman to strengthen security in the region, this includes countering Iran's malign activity in the region and bringing the war in Gaza to end."

