'Nothing has changed': Dentists at centre of social media storm slam Labour's record as trained dentists forced to work at Mcdonald's

10 July 2025, 06:00

People in line outside the St Pauls Dental Practice on Ashley Road, Bristol.
People in line outside the St Pauls Dental Practice on Ashley Road, Bristol. Picture: Alamy
Connor Hand

By Connor Hand

Dentists at an NHS practice that went viral after hundreds queued for days to register there have told LBC that waiting lists and staff shortages have got worse since Labour came to power.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to keep the peace at St Pauls Dental Practice in February 2024, as people waited in line before sunrise to try and become patients at the newly opened clinic. 

The length of the queue prompted the then-Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting to visit the central Bristol practice.

He pledged that Labour would invite dentists to the Department of Health and Social Care the Monday after he took office if Labour won the election.

Mr Streeting told LBC: "We've got to fix the fundamentals. We've got to go to the root causes of the NHS dentistry crisis...until people get that reform, they're not going to get NHS dentistry as we once knew it."

But dentists at the practice have told LBC that despite Mr Streeting's promises, Labour has not addressed the underlying problems causing the staffing crisis within NHS dentistry.

"Nothing has changed. I just keep thinking, was it because it was election time?" says the practice's owner Shivani Bhandari. "Waiting queues have gone worse."

Read more: Wes Streeting tells junior doctors 'public won't forgive them' as strike action looms

Read more: 'Half of MPs' are taking weight-loss jabs, Wes Streeting tells LBC

Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy

In its new 10-year Health Plan, the government promised to reform the NHS dental contract and said it would make all newly qualified dentists work in the NHS for 3 years. 

But with almost 3,000 NHS dental vacancies, LBC has been told an obvious solution is being ignored.

Bodies such as the International Dental Organisation UK and The Association of Dental Groups say thousands of skilled foreign dentists are unable to treat patients because of ongoing problems with the over-subscribed exam they must pass to practice in the UK.

Neil Carmichael, executive chairman of the Association of Dental Groups says those overseas dentists could fill the NHS vacancies twice over.

He said: "For some time, we have had over 2,700 vacancies in NHS dentistry and it's widespread across the whole of the United Kingdom.

"We have some 6,000 trained dentists who can't practise because they have not yet got through the Overseas Registration Examination"

Ahmed, an experienced dentist from Egypt, has been working in fast food chains for the last two and a half years to make ends meet because he can't book a spot on the exam: "I'm working in McDonald's.

"There are people working in Subways [and] people who are not working at all - who are really struggling or working in Deliveroo as delivery drivers. To be honest, it might be the worst period of my life.

"You don't want to wake up in the morning, you don't want to open your eyes. You go to work, you feel completely numb." 

The General Dental Council, which runs the test, told LBC demand for places has increased by 400% since 2022 and it intends to reform the exam so it better meets current and future needs.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We inherited a broken NHS dental system that is in crisis. We have already started fixing this, rolling out 700,000 urgent and emergency appointments and bringing in supervised toothbrushing for 3 to 5 year olds in the most deprived areas of the country.

“Our 10 Year Health Plan will transform dentistry. New reforms to the dental contract will prioritise those with urgent and complex needs, with new measures for those with extreme tooth decay and gum disease.

"We're boosting access to dentists too, with a 'golden hello' scheme to recruit dentists to areas with the most need, reform of the NHS dental contract, and by bringing in measures to make sure NHS-trained dentists to work in the NHS for a minimum period."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr