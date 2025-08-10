UK expands 'deport now, appeal later' foreign criminals policy to 15 more countries

More foreign criminals will be deported before their appeals are heard in an expansion of the 'deport now, appeal later' scheme, the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Foreign criminals face swifter removal from the UK after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced an expansion of the ‘deport now, appeal later’ policy.

15 countries including including India, Bulgaria and Australia will now be included in the scheme, bringing the total to 23 countries.

Other countries joining the scheme are Angola, Botswana, Brunei, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.

The scheme sees offenders deported after they have a human rights claim against removal rejected, and allows them to appeal from abroad over video link.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said foreign criminals had been "exploiting" the immigration system by "remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on".

Ms Cooper said: "That has to end. Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced."

The Home Office also released video from recent migrants arrivals who will be part of the "one-in, one-out" returns deal with France which began a pilot last week.

More foreign criminals will be deported before their appeals are heard in an expansion of the 'deport now, appeal later' scheme, the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced. Picture: Alamy

The Home Office said the expansion of "deport now, appeal later" would help "scale up" the country's ability to remove foreign criminals, alongside measures announced on Sunday to deport offenders as soon as they are sentenced.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the move, which requires parliamentary approval, would save £54,000 a year per prison place.

Since Labour came to power last year, almost 5,200 foreign offenders have been deported, representing a 14% increase on the previous 12 months.

Officials have said increasing deportations will help ease pressure on overcrowded prisons.

But figures from the Ministry of Justice from the end of June suggest there are currently just 772 prisoners from the 15 new countries covered by "deport now, appeal later".

Of the new countries, only Indians are in the top nationalities among current prisoners, while there are no offenders from Botswana or Brunei currently behind bars.

The "deport now, appeal later" scheme for human rights claims was introduced in 2014 but was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court three years later in cases where deportation would prevent the offender from giving live evidence in their appeal.

But the court noted that giving evidence over a video link could be sufficient, provided it was financially and logistically possible, in effect limiting the policy to countries where video appeal facilities were realistically available.

The UK currently has arrangements for video appeals with eight countries, including Tanzania, Belize, Finland and Estonia.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country.

"Under this scheme, we're investing in international partnerships that uphold our security and make our streets safer."